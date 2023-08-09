Automation market size in automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% from 2022 to 2027; The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in the manufacturing process to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation market in automotive industry size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,075.44 million, according to Technavio. The emergence of smart manufacturing is the primary trend in the market. Smart manufacturing is enabling industrial advancements with advanced computing, analytics, low-cost sensors, and new levels of connectivity created by the Internet. In addition, to enable smart manufacturing, industrial machines, and robots must be equipped with IoT-integrated microprocessors, microcontrollers, sensors, and switches that can optimize production efficiency. export. To achieve this, IIoT plays an important role in integrating all these systems and transmitting information between control systems. As a result, innovations in sensors and automation solutions lead to raised productivity in the automotive industry. Hence, such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. View new Free Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automation Market in Automotive Industry

Automation market in Automotive Industry 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automation in automotive industry market report covers the following areas:

Automation market in Automotive Industry 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Automation market in Automotive Industry is segmented as below:

Technology

Industrial Sensors



PLC



MES



SCADA



DCS

End-user

Vehicle Manufacturers



Component Manufacturers

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The industrial sensors segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Industrial sensors detect and measure physical parameters, such as temperature, humidity, pressure, flow, speed, vibration, and position, and convert them into electrical signals that are sent to control systems such as PLCs. Industrial sensors play an important role in automotive manufacturing by ensuring consistent product quality. Another key factor behind the growth of the market is the emergence of smart sensors. Industry 4.0 adoption involves the use of multiple sensors in manufacturing plants owing to the need for real-time data from remote locations. Hence, these factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Automation market in Automotive Industry - Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in the manufacturing process is one of the key factors driving the automation market growth in the automotive industry. Several automation solutions allow automakers to integrate long supply chains into production chains, including DCS, MES, and SCADA. Integrating IIoT with automation solutions in the manufacturing process improves and optimizes factory efficiency, and makes manual labor more efficient. Furthermore, such integration also increases plant visibility and flexibility using advanced analytics and predictive modeling techniques. Hence, such factors are encouraging automation market demand in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Security challenges of industrial control systems affect the automation market growth in the automotive industry. Most of the control systems operating in Europe and the US were established in the pre-Internet era. These industrial control systems are not designed to connect or validate received commands, making them vulnerable to security threats. Replacing these old systems is not a good option as it increases costs for the business. Furthermore, one of the common failures of security solutions seen in Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure is their inability to protect legacy systems like SCADA. The open architecture of the SCADA system not only allows for more integration of hardware and software but also increases the risk of security threats. While technical advances are expected to improve productivity, increasing vulnerability to security threats is expected to hinder the adoption of automation solutions in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Automation market in Automotive Industry 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the Demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities, Security challenges of industrial control systems will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies offering -

ABB Ltd: The company offers automation in automative industry such as press automation, body in white, paint, and final assembly.

The company offers automation in automative industry such as press automation, body in white, paint, and final assembly. DENSO Corp.: The company offers automation in automative industry such as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

The company offers automation in automative industry such as insulated gate bipolar transistors. Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers automation in automative industry such as fuel dispensing, components, vehicle systems, fabrication, and assembly.

Automation market in Automotive Industry 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the automation market in automotive industry during the next five years

Estimation of the automation market in automotive industry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automation market in automotive industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automation market companies in automotive industry

Related Reports:

The automotive service market size is estimated to grow by USD 351.69 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (mechanical services, exterior and structural services, and maintenance services), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and heavy commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The automotive industry is experiencing favorable conditions in various regions is the key factor driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Network Automation Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.95% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 29,021.34 million. Furthermore, this network automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the network automation market growth during the forecast period is the increasing demand for network automation in various industries

Automation Market In Automotive Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,075.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

