Automation Market Size in Automotive Industry to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | ABB Ltd. and DENSO Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Jul 12, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation offers opportunities that can help the automotive industry react faster to market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, improve the efficiency of the supply chain, and increase productivity.
According to Technavio, the automation market size in the automotive industry is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.
Automation Market in Automotive Industry: Driver
The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in the manufacturing process is driving the automation market growth in the automotive industry. Some automation solutions enable automakers to integrate long supply chains into production lines, including DCS, MES, and SCADA. In the manufacturing process, the integration of IIoT with automation solutions optimizes plant efficiency and helps manual labor work effectively. For instance, in September 2020, BYD announced that it would build an electric bus battery production plant in Brazil, which will deploy automation and robotics. The company expects to manufacture 1,000 battery modules per month. Such integration increases the visibility and flexibility of the plant with the help of advanced analytics and predictive modeling techniques. These factors are driving the demand for automation in the automotive industry.
Automation Market In Automotive Industry: Key Vendor Analysis
The major vendors operating in the automation market in the automotive industry include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC UK Ltd., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers automation solutions to automotive manufacturers that help in 3D quality inspection, dynamic assembly pack, machine tool tending application, and paint process automation.
- DENSO Corp. - The company offers automation solutions used for various applications, from assembly and transportation to inspection and processing in various sectors.
- Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers automation solutions to produce quality components and vehicles in a fast-paced environment impacted by changing trends such as fuel dispensing, components and vehicle system, and fabrication and assembly.
- Festo SE and Co. KG - The company offers automation that includes networked manufacturing demand intelligent components, handling technologies, and flexible, integrated solutions consisting of pneumatic or electric technologies or a mix of both.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers an automation solution that helps to improve inefficiencies, optimize production and reduce unplanned downtime for aircraft engines, electrical distribution, electric motors, energy finance health care, and software wind turbines.
Automation Market In Automotive Industry: Segmentation Analysis
This market analysis report segments the automation market in the automotive industry by technology (industrial sensors, PLC, MES, SCADA, and DCS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as government initiatives. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automation market in the automotive industry in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
|
Automation Market in the Automotive Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.73
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Applied Materials inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC UK Ltd., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 5.3 Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on MES - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on MES - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 DENSO Corp.
- Exhibit 106: DENSO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: DENSO Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: DENSO Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.
- Exhibit 111: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Festo SE and Co. KG
- Exhibit 116: Festo SE and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Festo SE and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Festo SE and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 10.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 137: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 150: Research methodology
- Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 152: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations
