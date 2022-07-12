Automation Market Size in Automotive Industry to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | ABB Ltd. and DENSO Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Technavio's market analysis reports contain key trends, vendor analysis, and growth

opportunities to improve your business. Download a Sample Report

Automation Market in Automotive Industry: Driver

The demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in the manufacturing process is driving the automation market growth in the automotive industry. Some automation solutions enable automakers to integrate long supply chains into production lines, including DCS, MES, and SCADA. In the manufacturing process, the integration of IIoT with automation solutions optimizes plant efficiency and helps manual labor work effectively. For instance, in September 2020, BYD announced that it would build an electric bus battery production plant in Brazil, which will deploy automation and robotics. The company expects to manufacture 1,000 battery modules per month. Such integration increases the visibility and flexibility of the plant with the help of advanced analytics and predictive modeling techniques. These factors are driving the demand for automation in the automotive industry.

For more information about the latest drivers in the market and their impact, View our

Sample Report Now

Automation Market In Automotive Industry: Key Vendor Analysis

The major vendors operating in the automation market in the automotive industry include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC UK Ltd., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers automation solutions to automotive manufacturers that help in 3D quality inspection, dynamic assembly pack, machine tool tending application, and paint process automation.

The company offers automation solutions to automotive manufacturers that help in 3D quality inspection, dynamic assembly pack, machine tool tending application, and paint process automation. DENSO Corp. - The company offers automation solutions used for various applications, from assembly and transportation to inspection and processing in various sectors.

The company offers automation solutions used for various applications, from assembly and transportation to inspection and processing in various sectors. Emerson Electric Co. - The company offers automation solutions to produce quality components and vehicles in a fast-paced environment impacted by changing trends such as fuel dispensing, components and vehicle system, and fabrication and assembly.

The company offers automation solutions to produce quality components and vehicles in a fast-paced environment impacted by changing trends such as fuel dispensing, components and vehicle system, and fabrication and assembly. Festo SE and Co. KG - The company offers automation that includes networked manufacturing demand intelligent components, handling technologies, and flexible, integrated solutions consisting of pneumatic or electric technologies or a mix of both.

The company offers automation that includes networked manufacturing demand intelligent components, handling technologies, and flexible, integrated solutions consisting of pneumatic or electric technologies or a mix of both. General Electric Co. - The company offers an automation solution that helps to improve inefficiencies, optimize production and reduce unplanned downtime for aircraft engines, electrical distribution, electric motors, energy finance health care, and software wind turbines.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed

annually at USD 5000

Automation Market In Automotive Industry: Segmentation Analysis

This market analysis report segments the automation market in the automotive industry by technology (industrial sensors, PLC, MES, SCADA, and DCS) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as government initiatives. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the automation market in the automotive industry in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Know more about the contribution of each region and the key countries. Download a

Sample Report

Related Reports

Automatic Transfer Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Hydraulics System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automation Market in the Automotive Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Materials inc., Aurotek Corp., Auto Control Systems, DENSO Corp., Emerson Electric Co., FANUC UK Ltd., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Industrial sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Industrial sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Industrial sensors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PLC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PLC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MES - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on MES - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on MES - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on SCADA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on SCADA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on DCS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on DCS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 101: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 106: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 111: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Festo SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 116: Festo SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Festo SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Festo SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 119: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 122: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 127: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 132: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 137: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 138: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 140: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 142: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 145: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 147: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 148: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 149: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 150: Research methodology



Exhibit 151: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 152: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 153: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio