Automation Market Size in Textile Industry is set to grow by USD 775.92 milllion from 2024-2028, Upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automation market size in textile industry is estimated to grow by USD 775.92 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.75% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automation Market in Textile industry 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Field devices, Control devices, and Communication), Solution (Hardware and software and Services), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ATE Pvt. Ltd., Baumuller Nurnberg GmbH, BrainChild Electronic Co. Ltd., CLD Automation, Cotmac Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Festo SE and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KUKA AG, Lenze SE, Niagara Automations, Parker Hannifin Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAURER AG, Schneider Electric SE, SIEGER SPINTECH EQUIPMENTS Pvt. Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

ERP solutions play a crucial role in the textile industry by streamlining processes and enhancing communication between finance, production, procurement, supply, and warehouse departments. These systems help improve overall efficiency, reduce approval times, and coordinate functions for smoother operations. The implementation of ERP solutions is a significant factor driving the growth of the automation market in the textile industry.

The textile industry is witnessing significant automation trends to enhance productivity and efficiency. Finishing processes, such as dyeing and coating, are being automated using technologies like robotics and digital systems. Producers are adopting automation to improve product quality and reduce manual labor. The use of productivity-enhancing tools like CNC machines and spinning machines is increasing.

Additionally, the implementation of IoT and AI technologies is enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. The market for automation in textiles is growing, with key players including KitTING, Dyeing, and Fabric Coating Robotics. The future of textile production lies in smart, automated factories.

Market Challenges

The textile industry faces a significant challenge in securing a sufficient workforce with the necessary skills to operate automated textile facilities. Reports indicate that over 63,000 apprenticeship positions went unfilled in Germany alone in 2021. To address this issue, manufacturers must invest in training their existing workforce, which can be time-consuming and costly. Moreover, the competitive nature of the industry complicates employee retention, further hindering the growth of the automation market in textile manufacturing.

alone in 2021. To address this issue, manufacturers must invest in training their existing workforce, which can be time-consuming and costly. Moreover, the competitive nature of the industry complicates employee retention, further hindering the growth of the automation market in textile manufacturing. The textile industry faces numerous challenges in implementing automation solutions. These include the complexity of the production process, the need for customization, and the high cost of implementation. The use of technology such as computerized cutting and production systems, as well as automation in finishing processes, can help increase efficiency and reduce errors. However, the integration of these systems can be difficult due to the variety of materials and processes involved.

Additionally, the initial investment required for automation can be significant. To overcome these challenges, companies must carefully evaluate the benefits of automation and choose solutions that best fit their specific needs. This may involve working with experts in the field to design and implement customized automation systems. Ultimately, the adoption of automation in the textile industry can lead to increased productivity, improved quality, and cost savings.

Segment Overview

Component 1.1 Field devices

1.2 Control devices

1.3 Communication Solution 2.1 Hardware and software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Field devices- The textile industry's automation market is primarily driven by the high revenue generation of field devices. These essential components, including motors, drives, valves, and actuators, have distinct functions. Motors and drives control machinery speed and movements, while valves and actuators manage the dyeing process's water flow. Due to frequent usage, these components require frequent replacement, leading to increased sales. The textile industry's continuous upgrading and automation solutions investment further boost demand for field devices, ensuring market growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In the textile industry, automation has revolutionized various stages of textile processing, from blow room line to garment assembly. Automatic curling, autolevellers, and sensors have significantly improved effective carding, ensuring consistent fiber length and uniformity. Robotics and resolution technology have boosted process efficiency in the draw frame stage and finishing line.

Knitting and dyeing processes have been enhanced through automation, ensuring high-quality goods and reducing human error. Ginning and printing processes also benefit from automation, increasing factory production and maintaining consistent product resolution. Overall, automation in textile processing enhances raw material upgrading, leading to superior finished products.

Market Research Overview

The Automation Market in the Textile industry is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective production processes. Automation technologies such as robotics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are being adopted to streamline manufacturing processes, improve product quality, and enhance operational flexibility.

The implementation of automation solutions in textile processing helps reduce labor costs, minimize human errors, and increase production capacity. Additionally, automation enables real-time monitoring and analysis of production data, allowing for better decision-making and optimizing resource utilization. Overall, automation is transforming the textile industry by improving productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Component

Field Devices



Control Devices



Communication

Solution

Hardware And Software



Services

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

