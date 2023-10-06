Automation Meets Cleanliness: Robotic Cleaning Equipment Fuels Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market to 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to reach $8.05 billion by 2028, compared to $5.1 billion in 2022, representing a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2028.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

  • Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies: The market is witnessing a shift towards environmentally sustainable cleaning products and services. The demand for green cleaning, which has a lesser impact on human health and the environment, is driving R&D investments to develop eco-friendly cleaning solutions.
  • Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment: Technological advancements have introduced autonomous or robotic cleaning technology, which is being adopted across various sectors. Automation can significantly reduce labor costs, making it an attractive option for cleaning services.
  • Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry: The hospitality industry, driven by global travel and tourism, is emphasizing cleanliness. Cleanliness is vital across public, commercial, and industrial spaces, leading to increased demand for cleaning equipment and services.
  • Stringent Regulations for Cleanliness and Employee Safety: Stringent regulations apply to maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in various settings, ensuring worker safety and environmental protection. This drives the need for professional cleaning equipment and services.

Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on technology, application, scrubbers, sweepers, power source, and technology.

By Scrubbers:

  • Walk-Behind
  • Stand-On
  • Ride-On

By Sweepers:

  • Walk-Behind
  • Ride-On
  • Manual

By Others (Combination Machines, Single Disc):

  • Combination Machines
  • Single Disc

By Power Source:

  • Battery Operated
  • Electric
  • Others

By Technology:

  • Water
  • Chemicals
  • Steam

By End-Users:

  • Contract Cleaning
  • Food & Beverage
  • Manufacturing
  • Retail & Hospitality
  • Transportation & Travel
  • Warehouse & Distribution
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Government
  • Chemicals & Pharmaceutical
  • Others

Geographical Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, with over 31%. Strong economic growth, business expansions, and increased construction activities are driving the demand for cleaning services in the region.

Key Players:

Key players dominating the market include Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, Hako, and Factory Cat. These companies produce a range of professional cleaning products, catering to various market segments.

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Power-Flite
  • Numatic
  • Amano
  • TASKI
  • Bucher Industries
  • IPC
  • Cleanfix
  • Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)
  • NSS Enterprises
  • Wetrok
  • Bortek Industries
  • Comac
  • Tornado
  • Fimap
  • Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment
  • Cimel
  • Gadlee
  • Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools
  • Pacific Floorcare
  • Eureka
  • Boss Cleaning Equipment
  • HEFTER Cleantech
  • Chaobao Cleaning Products
  • Proquip
  • RCM
  • Lavor
  • Polivac

Key Questions Answered:

  • How large is the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
  • What is the growth rate of the market?
  • What are the emerging industry trends?
  • Which region holds the largest market share?
  • Who are the key players in the market?

