Automation solution market in renewable power generation industry; Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automation solution market in renewable power generation industry is forecast to grow by USD 3767.77 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.56%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by aggressive policies supporting the growth of renewable power, declining cost of solar and wind power generation, and continuous growth of market activities in the renewable power industry.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automation Solution Market in Renewable Power Generation Industry 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global automation solution market in renewable power generation industry as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market, which covers companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GE Grid Solutions, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (solar energy, wind energy, and others), application (asset management, process control, remote monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Solar energy

The market growth will be significant in the solar energy segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the need to reduce structural and mechanical sources of errors that are caused by tolerances and incorrect alignment of mirror facets. Also, the increasing number of contracts between end-users and vendors is contributing to the growth of the segment.

What are the key data covered in this automation solution market in renewable power generation industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automation solution market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automation solution market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automation solution market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automation solution market vendors

Automation Solution Market In Renewable Power Generation Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3767.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Delta Electronics Inc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GE Grid Solutions, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

