Automation Startup QuantumRhino Wins 2021 Nintex Partner Award

"We're proud to recognize QuantumRhino as a winner of the 2021 Nintex Partner Awards," said Nintex CEO, Eric Johnson. "Organizations across every industry and region rely on Nintex Partners like QuantumRhino to help accelerate digital transformation and solve process challenges and with the Nintex Process Platform."

The Nintex Partner Awards identifies channel partners that drive high-impact results and continuous process improvements for public and private sector organizations across every industry and geographic region.

QuantumRhino delivered on The Helsing Group's goal of improving the distribution of reporting metrics to its clients by delivering the right data, to the right customer, at the right time. Leverging Nintex Drawloop's rich feature set and Helsing's current Salesforce infrastructure, QuantumRhino developed a custom solution that automated the generation and delivery of personalized performance reports to Helsing's 600+ customers on a weekly basis, totaling more than 30,000 report deliveries annually.

"QuantumRhino went above and beyond to help us increase customer satisfaction by 80% and reduce unnecessary customer support inquiries by 60%, enabling us to protect our strong performance track record, and surprise and delight our customers," said The Helsing Group's CEO, Roy Helsing.

"Our team has worked with Nintex applications in the corporate setting since 2008. Being named a winner of the 2021 Nintex Partner Awards is a true honor for our team and a testament to the thoughtfully-developed, scalable solutions we create for our clients and partners," said QuantumRhino CEO, Chris Sinkwitz.

To learn more about QuantumRhino's partnership with Nintex, visit https://quantumrhino.com/docauto/.

About QuantumRhino Inc.

QuantumRhino is a Veteran owned, US-based, business-first technology solutions and software integrations consulting company that transforms your organization into an automated, efficient powerhouse. Services include Salesforce Implementation and Integration, Robotic Process Automation, Document Generation Automation, Digital Marketing Automation, Business Process Automation, Web Services Integration, Data Cleansing and Conversion. Learn more about QuantumRhino's services at https://quantumrhino.com/.

