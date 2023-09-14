Automation Suite 1.0 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud by Rossum is Certified as Integrated with Cloud Solutions from SAP

Automation Suite 1.0 for SAP S/4HANA Cloud interoperates with SAP technology to help customers streamline their intelligent document processing workflows.

LONDON and PRAGUE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced today that it is certified by SAP as integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The integration helps organizations to automate the end-to-end IDP flow from AI-powered data extraction, document validation, transformation and communication with SAP.

"To truly provide a best-in-class IDP solution, Rossum needs to seamlessly integrate into the existing technology infrastructure of our enterprise clients, ending the challenge of 'tools not talking to each other,' said David Jamieson, Head of Partnerships at Rossum. "Rossum acts as a gateway for all B2B communication and through a deep API integration, we're able to provide industry-leading automation levels, ensuring a high level of data extraction and validation accuracy. We're proud to partner with SAP to continue to expand our capabilities while aligning our technology with the world's leading ERP system!"

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Automation Suite 1.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies, or that run as an add-on to a cloud solution from SAP.

For additional details on Rossum's Certified SAP integration, please visit our SAP integration webpage and the blog detailing how Rossum manages SAP master data.

About Rossum
Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, Morton Salt, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at www.rossum.ai.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

