Automation Testing Market size is set to grow by USD 30.21 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for continuous delivery and continuous integration (CD/CI) to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automation testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 30.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.91% during the forecast period.

Global Automation Testing Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (BFSI, Telecom and media, Manufacturing, and Others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Afour technologies, Apexon, Applitools Group, Astegic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Codoid, Cygnet Infotech, International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobisoft Infotech, Open Text Corp., Parasoft Corp., Sauce Labs Inc., Tricentis GmbH, and Worksoft

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Businesses undergoing digital transformation require faster software development and deployment. Automation testing facilitates this by enabling quicker release cycles, aligning with agile and DevOps methodologies. With complex applications spanning various platforms, devices, and interfaces, automation testing offers scalable and efficient testing solutions.

As digital transformations introduce new regulations and security challenges, automated testing plays a vital role in ensuring compliance and identifying vulnerabilities, fueling the growth of the automation testing market.

The automation testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of agile methodologies and the need for faster testing cycles. Testing strategies such as test automation, continuous testing, and shift-left testing are becoming trendy.

Cloud-based testing solutions and the integration of AI and machine learning are also gaining popularity. Companies are investing in tools and technologies to improve test coverage, reduce manual effort, and enhance test accuracy. The market for automation testing is expected to continue its upward trajectory, providing numerous opportunities for businesses to streamline their testing processes and improve overall software quality.

Market Challenges

The automation testing market faces challenges in implementing testing tools due to the need for dedicated resources, training, and expertise. Complexities include integrating tools with existing systems, CI/CD pipelines, and other tools, ensuring seamless integration, and configuring tools to meet specific project requirements. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The automation testing market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of agile methodologies and the need for faster release cycles. However, implementing automation testing comes with its own set of challenges. One major challenge is ensuring test data management and maintaining test data accuracy.

Another challenge is integrating automation testing with continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines. Additionally, achieving test coverage for complex applications and maintaining test scripts can be time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Lastly, ensuring test automation tools are compatible with various technologies and platforms is a continuous effort. Addressing these challenges requires a strategic approach and investment in the right tools and resources.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 BFSI

1.2 Telecom and media

1.3 Manufacturing

1.4 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 BFSI- In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, automation testing plays a vital role due to the importance of secure and error-free software systems. BFSI applications handle confidential customer data and financial transactions, necessitating rigorous security testing. Automation testing facilitates regular security checks, identifies vulnerabilities, and verifies the functionality of various banking modules. Regression testing, an essential part of automation, ensures existing functionalities remain unaffected by frequent updates. The BFSI industry's adoption of automation solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automation Testing Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of DevOps methodologies and Agile testing in various industries. Digitalization trends, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), are driving the need for advanced testing solutions. Cloud Solutions are also playing a crucial role in the market's expansion, enabling organizations of all sizes, from Large Enterprises to Small Enterprises, to implement test strategies and planning more efficiently.

Automation testing offers several benefits, such as improved Test Coverage, Resource Efficiency, and Quality Assurance. It is essential for testing critical functionalities and identifying high-risk areas in Service Segments, including the BFSI Sector and Electronic Health Record Systems. Static Analysis and Dynamic Testing are integral parts of automation testing, ensuring the reliability and performance of Software Applications.

Moreover, automation testing is essential for compliance testing and managing Legacy Systems, which are often complex and time-consuming to test manually. Application Testing is a significant area of focus, with organizations seeking to maintain high test coverage and ensure the seamless functioning of their software applications.

Market Research Overview

The Automation Testing Market is a significant segment in the IT industry, characterized by the implementation of automated tools and frameworks to execute repetitive tests efficiently. The market is driven by factors like increasing digital transformation initiatives, growing demand for Agile and DevOps methodologies, and the need for continuous testing.

