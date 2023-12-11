Automation Testing Market to Reach $56.87 Billion in 2030, Recording a Robust CAGR of 12.30%, with North America Leading the Industry Due to Presence of Prominent Technology Providers, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report published by Kings Research, the global Automation Testing Market size was recorded at USD 25.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 56.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.30% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The surge in demand for automated testing processes, essential for flawless customer experiences, coupled with the rise of AI-driven technologies, is propelling market growth.

Automation testing is a software testing approach that involves the use of tools and scripts to perform testing tasks that were previously carried out manually. The primary goal of automation testing is to increase the efficiency and accuracy of software testing while reducing the time and effort required for testing activities.

Trending Now: GameDriver and Kobiton Collaborate to Enhance Mobile Game Development and Testing

In September, 2023, GameDriver, a leading automated testing solution for gaming & XR experiences, and Kobiton, a top mobile testing solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to raise the bar for game testing and quality assurance in the dynamic gaming industry.

Kobiton and GameDriver unite to tackle challenges in game development and QA. Their partnership provides a seamless testing solution, empowering mobile developers on platforms such as Unity and Unreal Engine to effortlessly test their apps with GameDriver's automation.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global automation testing market are prioritizing collaborations in order to strengthen their customer base. For instance, in October 2022, SmartBear formed a strategic alliance with DragonSoft, a Chinese company, with the objective of extending the availability of their software development tools across China. The primary goal of this partnership was to enhance software quality, foster innovation, and expedite the release process for organizations within China. Utilizing DragonSoft's proficiency and local connections, SmartBear is in a favorable position to meet the growing requirements of high-quality software and cutting-edge solutions within China's rapidly expanding technology sector.

Leading participants in the global automation testing market include:

IBM Corporation

Open Text

Capgemini

Tricentis USA Corp

Corp SmartBear Software

Parasoft Corporation

Cigniti Technologies Limited

Keysight Technologies

Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

Sauce Labs Inc.

The global Automation Testing Market is segmented as:

By Endpoint Interface

Mobile

Web

Desktop

Embedded Software

Smartphone Proliferation Fuels Surge in Adoption of Mobile Automation Tools

Based on endpoint interface, the mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the global automation testing market in 2022 and is expected to continue to grow in the forthcoming years. This growth is majorly attributed to the rise in popularity of smartphones with mobile operating systems such as Android, iOS, Windows, and others. The increasing need for mobile automation testing is primarily being driven by several factors such as the low cost of smartphones, the abundance of mobile-based applications, the decreasing cost of data, and the growing purchasing power of consumers. Popular mobile automation tools, including Frank, Appium, Robotium, and Selendroid, are frequently utilized to shorten the testing cycle.

By Vertical

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Transportation

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Growing Implementation of Automation Testing in IT & Telecom Sector to Aid Market Growth

Based on vertical, the IT & telecommunications segment generated the highest revenue in the global automation testing market in 2022. Automated testing offers IT and telecom companies the ability to obtain prompt feedback on their mainframe systems. This allows them to innovate without the potential setbacks that could hinder their operations, affect customer satisfaction, or result in financial losses. Utilizing automated testing enables organizations to enhance the quality, speed, and effectiveness of their mainframe operations, while also tackling the difficulties caused by a lack of experienced developers.

Additionally, the field of automation holds significant promise for testing burgeoning technologies such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, which are currently undergoing rapid expansion. Given that many business operations are now digitally governed and rule-oriented, automated testing plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of these systems. Moreover, it allows organizations to differentiate themselves by adopting state-of-the-art technologies and applications, thus maintaining a competitive edge.

AI and Machine Learning Integration in Automation Testing to Augment Market Progress

The demand for automated testing procedures and the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in software testing are propelling the growth of the automation testing market. This includes all areas of testing, such as automation, regression, functional, and performance testing. These advancements aim to ensure efficient customer experiences and streamline the testing process.

Furthermore, there is a growing trend among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups to embrace cloud-based automation tools. These tools are highly flexible, cost-efficient, and can easily adapt to changing demands, making them widely favored. Consequently, the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence into cloud-based testing greatly simplifies the utilization of such tools, which is fueling the growth of the automation testing industry.

North America to Dominate Automation Testing Market Due to Presence of Leading Technology Providers

North America dominated the global automation testing market in 2022 and is likely to continue to maintain its dominance through the projected period. The regional market growth is majorly attributable to the presence of technology providers in the region. In order to stay competitive both locally and globally, these companies are prioritizing mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and the creation of cutting-edge solutions. Moreover, the increasing popularity of advanced consumer electronics such as smart TVs, household appliances, and laptops in the United States is fueling domestic market expansion.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Introduction of The Global Automation Testing Market

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Automation Testing Market Outlook

5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

6 Global Automation Testing Market, By Component

7 Global Automation Testing Market, By Endpoint Interface

8 Global Automation Testing Market, By Vertical

9 Global Automation Testing Market, By Geography

10 North America

11 Europe

12 Asia Pacific

13 Middle East & Africa

14 Latin America

15 Global Automation Testing Market Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

