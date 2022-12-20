Automation Testing Market worth $52.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Automation Testing Market is expected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2022 to USD 52.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for secure software and firmware updates increased during pandemic, which has increased the need for testing software's regularly, in turn boosting the need for automation testing services.

By component, services are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2022

The advisory and consultancy services contribute to the improvement of automated testing infrastructure and tools across the product delivery life cycle. Services for automation testing are primarily provided to organisations, end users, and developers. Managed services assist businesses in delegating the duty of upkeep and foresight of processes and tasks needed to enhance operations and cut costs.

By vertical, retail is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Advanced automation technologies used in this vertical provide real-time advertising and marketing and analytics-based decisions. The retail vertical has completely transformed compared to others in terms of mobile testing due to the increase in the production of smartphones and the development of in-house experts for mobile technology.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have highest CAGR for the forecasted period. Significant development prospects exist for automated testing suppliers in developed nations including Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong in the region. The growth of the Automation Testing Market in this region is primarily being driven by rising government initiatives, expanding demands for quick computing, virtualized environments, analytics, security, digitalization, and high-volume networking, as well as rising overall internet speed and responsiveness.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Automation Testing Market include Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), IBM (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), Apexon (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US), QT Company (Finland).

