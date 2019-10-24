Automation Trends and Opportunities in Processing and Packaging Market of China

According to the latest report from Reportlinker, the Chinese packaging industry is set to achieve more growth between 2016 and 2021, registering at a CAGR of 5.4%. The strong growth is mainly driven by the changing demographics and social factors such as growing urbanization, an aging population, and the rising middle class, along with their growing aspirations. These changes drive the need and challenges for new packaging formats, such as different sizes, materials, and formats.

To turn these challenges into opportunities, innovative companies are increasingly relying on solutions such as human-robot collaboration and the use of artificial intelligence to manage intensive data processing.

Leading downstream clients in China such as Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd. have largely increased automation through installing highly automated production lines including packaging lines. Wahaha, the largest food and beverage manufacturer in China, has invested more than 20 billion RMB to introduce the world-class automated production lines, realizing the whole process of automation from raw materials to products packaging. This is likely a model to be adopted by other large manufacturers in the next five to ten years.

ProPak China 2020 shines a spotlight on automation solutions

With a proud heritage spanning 25 years, ProPak China remains the first choice for leading manufacturers across the globe to tap the flourish processing and packaging market in China. A total of 890 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions participated in ProPak China 2019, including Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Japan, Korea, and North America Pavilions. Every year, ProPak China draws from major industries related to processing and packaging applications, including food, beverage, dairy, FMCG, cosmetics, health and personal care, pharmaceutical, household goods, electronics and industrial sectors.

Advanced automation solutions and technologies that improve productivity, reduce cost and solve production challenges were presented by a few global powerhouses including: ABB, Balluff, Bosch Rexroth, Chaifu, ESA. Festo, Gerhard Schubert, JAKA, Kuka, Rentian, Schmalz, Siasun, Triowin, Youngsun, and more.

ProPak China 2020 will invite more industry leaders across the smart packaging and automation industries to exhibit turnkey solutions to thousands of local and international visitors with high purchasing power. Additional drawcards for visitors include educational conferences, free seminars and experiential activities related to Industry 4.0, smart processing and packaging.

For more information, please visit www.propakchina.com and follow us @OES_ProPak on Twitter and @propakchinaexhibition on Facebook.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.propakchina.com

