Automation Workz Launched Electric Vehicle Training at the Michigan Works Conference

DETROIT, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Works! Conference hosted 775 local workforce developers, connecting local talent and job leaders with the advocacy, training, and information tools they need to be successful in their communities at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

"Michigan is racing to catch and surpass Tesla in production of Electric Vehicles. This race to the top will not only change the automotive industry, but it will also accelerate automation throughout the entire society. The linchpin to this e-revolution is tech-trained front-liners," states Ida Byrd-Hill, Automation Workz CEO. "Children and their parents have already fallen in love with electric vehicle toys as they drive around their neighborhoods, listening to music connected via cell phones and tablets. It is time to develop front-liners for mid-level careers into the Electric Vehicle and automation industries," declares Ida Byrd-Hill.

Ida courageously followed the advice of keynote speaker Lila Lazarus with an Automation Workz mobile exhibit booth with a "Racing to Catch Tesla? Hire Us to Reskill Your Employees" banner in the trunk of an Automation Workz logo-embellished Tesla-style cyber truck. The mobile exhibit booth, moving at 2-3 mph, electrified the crowd as Ida, as it did at the Michigan Minority Procurement Conference 2 weeks ago.

Automation Workz is a reskilling firm that discovers, predicts, motivates and coaches front-liners through certification training in network engineering, cybersecurity, software programming and data analytics. Ida is spreading the message that front-liners, their employers and workforce developers need to embrace tech training as every level of the Electric Vehicle shift requires tech experts. Automation Workz specializes in training front-liners, achieving a 75% training completion rate, 5 times higher than their competitors.

"Automation Workz became a sponsor of the Michigan Works conference as WIOA funding is a great opportunity for companies to reskill their highly diverse front-line staff for this Electric Vehicle transition and reduce the Great Resignation and Quiet Quitting. Automation Workz is available to serve companies across the US," states Ida Byrd-Hill, Automation Workz CEO.

Ida Byrd-Hill is a futurist, an urban economist, and CEO of Automation Workz. Ida has 30+ years of business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Technology and Wealth Management, known for her startup sales expertise bridging African American and Mainstream markets. She grew her wealth management firm from 0 to 620 million AUM with a 40 million annual mortgage portfolio. She placed 72 diverse executives in technical legal specialties to generate 5 million in fees. Ida is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy. She is author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. www.autoworkz.org.

