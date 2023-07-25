Automation Workz Launches Employer Workforce Survey to Collect West Michigan Triangle Region Data to Accelerate Receipt of Federal Grants

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Michigan has 3 battery plants within The West Michigan Triangle Region, from Benton Harbor, Zeeland, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Albion, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. This new development can provide the catalyst to raise $100 -250 million in Federal/State grants to provide workforce development, entrepreneurship incubation and community wrap-around services to ensure working adults are prepared for high-paying jobs. These Federal grants seek regional collaboration across multiple cities to bolster high-paying tech jobs in rural communities amongst diverse populations.

West Michigan Triangle Region Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz

"What is missing is regional workforce and economic development data to explain the regional story." states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz.

The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is seeking CEOs, HR professionals and Diversity professionals to complete an Employer Automation/ Tech Workforce survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL from July 20 - August 20 to determine workforce needs.

The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is comprised of these leaders:

Alex Andrews Talent First Federico Conde Kellogg Corp. Kellie Hoffman Northern Initiatives Alfonzo Hall Wolverine Assembly Frances Hogsten Haworth Dr. Matias Soto Andrews University Dr. Alisha Davis Grand Valley State University Gregory Moore CMS Energy Dr. Michael Horrigan Upjohn Institute Al Shifflett Grand Valley State University Harvey Hollins Human–I-T Michael McCullough Calhoun County Broadband Taskforce Alvin Hills Midwest Tech Project Heather Ignash Battle Creek Unlimited Pastor Monique French Washington Heights UMC Brian DeRoo Bronson Healthcare Heidi Groulx Denso Dr. Nakia S. Baylis Village Network of Battle Creek Pastor Chris McCoy New Level Sports Ministries Dr. Herman McCall Homestead Savings Bank Dr. Preston Hicks Goodwill Industries Craig Jbara Kalamazoo Valley CC Jakki Bungart-Bibbs Michigan Works Southwest Randy Davis Starr Commonwealth Danielle Williams Amplify GR Joseph Anderson, Jr. TAG Holdings Rob Llanes The Right Place David Kemp Old National Bank Joseph Matthews Gentex Sarah Klerk Kalamazoo Promise Deann Crosby Haworth Joshua Hilgart Kalamazoo Defender Scott Cubberly Kellogg Community College Dr. Dennis Baskins Kellogg Community College Kara Beer Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce Dr. Sharon Vriend-Robinette Corewell Health Dr. Dennis Bona MWTEC Dr. Kara Van Dam Grand Valley State University Dr. Tino Smith Kingdom Builders Erick Stewart LAGNIAPPE Community Dr. Keli Christopher STEM Greenhouse Virgie Ammerman Albion Economic Development

Join them in completing this survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL Forward this survey to anyone who is a CEO, HR or Diversity professional.

Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA. Ida has business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Technology and Wealth Management. She is plowing her expertise into the workforce pipeline, having educated 15,546 persons, in STEM.

Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. She serves as a Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, CEO Talent Council, Chair-West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and a member of AIAG, ATD, Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, German American Business Council, NABJ, NMSDC, Society of Automotive Analysts and SHRM.

Contact: Ida Byrd, (313) 483-2126; [email protected]; www.autoworkz.org

