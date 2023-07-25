Automation Workz Launches Employer Workforce Survey to Collect West Michigan Triangle Region Data to Accelerate Receipt of Federal Grants

News provided by

Automation Workz

25 Jul, 2023, 08:36 ET

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Michigan has 3 battery plants within The West Michigan Triangle Region, from Benton Harbor, Zeeland, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Albion, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. This new development can provide the catalyst to raise $100 -250 million in Federal/State grants to provide workforce development, entrepreneurship incubation and community wrap-around services to ensure working adults are prepared for high-paying jobs. These Federal grants seek regional collaboration across multiple cities to bolster high-paying tech jobs in rural communities amongst diverse populations. 

Continue Reading
West Michigan Triangle Region
West Michigan Triangle Region
Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz
Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz

"What is missing is regional workforce and economic development data to explain the regional story." states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz.

The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is seeking CEOs, HR professionals and Diversity professionals to complete an Employer Automation/ Tech Workforce survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL from July 20 - August 20 to determine workforce needs.

The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is comprised of these leaders:

Alex Andrews

Talent First

Federico Conde

Kellogg Corp.

Kellie Hoffman

Northern Initiatives

Alfonzo Hall

Wolverine Assembly

Frances Hogsten

Haworth

Dr. Matias Soto

Andrews University

Dr. Alisha Davis

Grand Valley State University

Gregory Moore

CMS Energy

Dr. Michael Horrigan

Upjohn Institute

Al Shifflett

Grand Valley State University

Harvey Hollins

Human–I-T

Michael McCullough

Calhoun County Broadband Taskforce

Alvin Hills

Midwest Tech Project

Heather Ignash

Battle Creek Unlimited

Pastor Monique French

Washington Heights UMC

Brian DeRoo

Bronson Healthcare

Heidi Groulx

Denso

Dr. Nakia S. Baylis

Village Network of Battle Creek

Pastor Chris McCoy

New Level Sports Ministries

Dr. Herman McCall

Homestead Savings Bank

Dr. Preston Hicks

Goodwill Industries

Craig Jbara

Kalamazoo Valley CC

Jakki Bungart-Bibbs

Michigan Works Southwest

Randy Davis

Starr Commonwealth

Danielle Williams

Amplify GR

Joseph Anderson, Jr.

TAG Holdings

Rob Llanes

The Right Place

David Kemp

Old National Bank

Joseph Matthews

Gentex

Sarah Klerk

Kalamazoo Promise

Deann Crosby

Haworth

Joshua Hilgart

Kalamazoo Defender

Scott Cubberly

Kellogg Community College

Dr. Dennis Baskins

Kellogg Community College

Kara Beer

Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce

Dr. Sharon Vriend-Robinette

Corewell Health

Dr. Dennis Bona

MWTEC

Dr. Kara Van Dam

Grand Valley State University

Dr. Tino Smith

Kingdom Builders

Erick Stewart

LAGNIAPPE Community

Dr. Keli Christopher

STEM Greenhouse

Virgie Ammerman

Albion Economic Development

Join them in completing this survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL Forward this survey to anyone who is a CEO, HR or Diversity professional.

BIO

Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA. Ida has business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Technology and Wealth Management. She is plowing her expertise into the workforce pipeline, having educated 15,546 persons, in STEM.

Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. She serves as a Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, CEO Talent Council, Chair-West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and a member of AIAG, ATD, Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, German American Business Council, NABJ, NMSDC, Society of Automotive Analysts and SHRM.

Contact: Ida Byrd, (313) 483-2126; [email protected]; www.autoworkz.org

SOURCE Automation Workz

Also from this source

Ida Byrd-Hill Believes West Michigan, with 3 Battery Factories, Can Secure an $160 Million NSF Innovation Engine Award

Ida Byrd-Hill Believes the Battle Creek Region Can Become a $160 Million National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Engine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.