Automation Workz Launches Employer Workforce Survey to Collect West Michigan Triangle Region Data to Accelerate Receipt of Federal Grants
25 Jul, 2023, 08:36 ET
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Michigan has 3 battery plants within The West Michigan Triangle Region, from Benton Harbor, Zeeland, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Albion, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. This new development can provide the catalyst to raise $100 -250 million in Federal/State grants to provide workforce development, entrepreneurship incubation and community wrap-around services to ensure working adults are prepared for high-paying jobs. These Federal grants seek regional collaboration across multiple cities to bolster high-paying tech jobs in rural communities amongst diverse populations.
"What is missing is regional workforce and economic development data to explain the regional story." states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO, Automation Workz.
The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is seeking CEOs, HR professionals and Diversity professionals to complete an Employer Automation/ Tech Workforce survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL from July 20 - August 20 to determine workforce needs.
The West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative is comprised of these leaders:
|
Alex Andrews
Talent First
|
Federico Conde
Kellogg Corp.
|
Kellie Hoffman
Northern Initiatives
|
Alfonzo Hall
Wolverine Assembly
|
Frances Hogsten
Haworth
|
Dr. Matias Soto
Andrews University
|
Dr. Alisha Davis
Grand Valley State University
|
Gregory Moore
CMS Energy
|
Dr. Michael Horrigan
Upjohn Institute
|
Al Shifflett
Grand Valley State University
|
Harvey Hollins
Human–I-T
|
Michael McCullough
Calhoun County Broadband Taskforce
|
Alvin Hills
Midwest Tech Project
|
Heather Ignash
Battle Creek Unlimited
|
Pastor Monique French
Washington Heights UMC
|
Brian DeRoo
Bronson Healthcare
|
Heidi Groulx
Denso
|
Dr. Nakia S. Baylis
Village Network of Battle Creek
|
Pastor Chris McCoy
New Level Sports Ministries
|
Dr. Herman McCall
Homestead Savings Bank
|
Dr. Preston Hicks
Goodwill Industries
|
Craig Jbara
Kalamazoo Valley CC
|
Jakki Bungart-Bibbs
Michigan Works Southwest
|
Randy Davis
Starr Commonwealth
|
Danielle Williams
Amplify GR
|
Joseph Anderson, Jr.
TAG Holdings
|
Rob Llanes
The Right Place
|
David Kemp
Old National Bank
|
Joseph Matthews
Gentex
|
Sarah Klerk
Kalamazoo Promise
|
Deann Crosby
Haworth
|
Joshua Hilgart
Kalamazoo Defender
|
Scott Cubberly
Kellogg Community College
|
Dr. Dennis Baskins
Kellogg Community College
|
Kara Beer
Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce
|
Dr. Sharon Vriend-Robinette
Corewell Health
|
Dr. Dennis Bona
MWTEC
|
Dr. Kara Van Dam
Grand Valley State University
|
Dr. Tino Smith
Kingdom Builders
|
Erick Stewart
LAGNIAPPE Community
|
Dr. Keli Christopher
STEM Greenhouse
|
Virgie Ammerman
Albion Economic Development
Join them in completing this survey. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9HLRLL Forward this survey to anyone who is a CEO, HR or Diversity professional.
BIO
Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA, Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA. Ida has business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Technology and Wealth Management. She is plowing her expertise into the workforce pipeline, having educated 15,546 persons, in STEM.
Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. She serves as a Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, CEO Talent Council, Chair-West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative and a member of AIAG, ATD, Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, German American Business Council, NABJ, NMSDC, Society of Automotive Analysts and SHRM.
Contact: Ida Byrd, (313) 483-2126; [email protected]; www.autoworkz.org
SOURCE Automation Workz
