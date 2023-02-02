Automation Workz Launches Life Culture Audit App to Eliminate Chronic Student and Employee Absenteeism

DETROIT, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having spent my high school years in a Flint Housing Project, I know firsthand when you live within financial struggle, all you can think about is "the financial struggle". At the age of 15, I discovered what hold in our thoughts, we attract like a magnet. If one thinks about scarcity and poverty daily, they attract more scarcity and poverty. If one thinks about riches and luxury daily, they attract more riches and luxury. I created a vision board and watched a lot of Richie Rich cartoons/ comic books, which focused my thoughts on riches. I landed at the University of Michigan on a full ride scholarship and eventually into a life of luxury", states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz.

The Life Culture Audit process was, first, created in 2006, at Hustle & TECHknow Preparatory High School, a cyber alternative high school, to prepare Detroit adjudicated youth dropouts for a blended virtual school. The goal was to break the young people out of their cycle of chronic absenteeism and out of their financial funk. It worked. Hustle & TECHknow Preparatory High School achieved these results:

Attendance rate increased to 96.7% daily.

Collective grade point average increased from .500 to 2.825

Students completed over 1000 vocabulary words in 1 year

Collective Lexile reading levels increased 3.6 grades from 4.2 to 7.8

Sent three quarter - finalists out of 79 to the National Vocabulary Championship

80% graduation rate, 100% post-secondary matriculation

School Won Educational Program of the Year 2007, Automation Alley

Chronic absenteeism is a symptom highlighting the lack of engagement. Chronic absenteeism begins when parents do not see the value of education nor consistency to break them out of their financial funk. So hence, they do not commit to education or consistency for their children, either.

Automation Workz uses the Life Culture Audit App to select front-liners for workforce development funded network engineering, cybersecurity ops, software programming and data analytics training. Automation Workz has achieved a 75% learner completion with an average placement salary of $67,250.

Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, states with glee, "When we started Automation Workz, our learner completion rate was 7.93%. we recognized front-liners, mainly low-income, African and Hispanic Americans, were chronically absent as k-12 students. With the goal setting and vision boarding process, these front-liners are attending class to master rigorous tech training to achieve higher-paying salaries."

Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. Ida has 30+ years of professional business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Social Responsibility, Technology and Wealth Management. Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy. She is author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas and Breakin' Out of Your Financial Funk. [email protected]

