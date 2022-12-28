Automation Workz Launches Life Culture Audit App to Seize Lost Revenue Due to Poor Customer Service

DETROIT, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a Bankrate survey, 56% of Americans can't cover a $1,000 emergency expense. Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, stressed and burned out, causing customer service to be the worse, ever. Businesses lost $4.7 trillion in 2022 due to poor customer service as customers are leaving after 1 bad experience. https://youtu.be/zUlSkHFVkvA

Improve your customer service by motivating your front-liners create a vision board to discover their WIIFM (What's In It For Me) philosophy. When they are progressing to their life goals, they can achieve your corporate revenue goals.

"I discovered the power of vision boarding and goal setting, while I lived in a Flint HUD housing community during my high school years. I always wanted to be like Richie Rich, the comic character, despite the poverty-stricken environment I was living in. I landed at the University of Michigan on a full ride scholarship and into a life of luxury," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz.

Our Life Culture Audit app allows one to create a one-page vision board with specific goals so one can visualize abundance, daily. Automation Workz has been utilizing the Life Culture Audit App to select front-liners for its workforce development network engineering and cybersecurity training. Automation Workz has achieved a 75% learner completion with an average placement salary of $67,250. Front-liners, mainly low-income African and Hispanic Americans, who normally would not have matriculated to tech careers, are mastering rigorous tech training.

Seize Lost Revenue. Increase your Tech Talent. Motivate your Front-liners to discover their WIIFM (What's In It For Me) philosophy. Organize a Vision Boarding Party with the Life Culture Audit www.autoworkz.org/life.

Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. Ida has 30+ years of professional business experience in HR, Executive Search, Finance, Social Responsibility, Technology and Wealth Management. Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy. She is author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas.

