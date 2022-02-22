Automation Workz Reveals Cybersecurity Intro Course to Prepare Employees for Ukraine-Russian Crisis Cyberattacks

DETROIT, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FBI predicts there will be an escalation of cyberattacks related to the Ukraine - Russian Crisis. Often, the weakest link in a cyberattack is employees as they are clicking links within their business email. The average US cost of a breach caused by business email compromise is $5.01 million. The average mid-sized or small business cannot afford this cost.

Automation Workz launches a FREE Cybersecurity Intro course, powered by Comcast within its new Cybersecurity Trivia Competition, TECH FEUD. Families will compete to win $50,000 in cash and prizes by answering cybersecurity trivia in 3-rounds.

Friday, April 22, 2022 7 pm

The family with the most points across Total 3-rounds will win the competition and these packages valued at:

1st Place Total 3-rounds $10,325 2nd Place Total 3-rounds $10,175 3rd Place Total 3-rounds $10,000

TECH FEUD is an incentive to excite families to become cyberaware. "While many corporations offer cyber security awareness, many employees slug through it without really retaining the knowledge. With $50,000 of cash and prizes at stake, I am sure they will get engaged," states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO Automation Workz.

