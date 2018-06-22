AutomationEdge Launches Fast, Feature Rich and Free RPA Bot, Names it F3 RPA BOT

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618525/AutomationEdge_Logo.jpg )



"We are happy to make this free RPA bot available as a way to provide affordable and scalable enterprise-grade automation to the aspiring digital enterprises. Not only, can users take advantage of this free bot straight away, the extreme scalability and simple licensing of the solution means it's easy to procure quickly and cost-effectively, and can seamlessly scale Business Process and IT Process Automation throughout the enterprise," said Uday Birajdar, CEO & Co-founder, AutomationEdge.

The AutomationEdge F3 RPA BOT is supported through e-mail and AutomationEdge community. AutomationEdge free remote training is available on the web and through training videos. Remote assistance will be available during development and production movement of the bot.

AutomationEdge for IT and Non-IT Automation is available through stores of all leading service desk and cloud vendors including BMC, Service Now, Cherwell and Salesforce.

AutomationEdge F3 RPA BOT is available in cloud and on-premise. AutomationEdge's RPA multitenant SaaS server is available in Amazon cloud. Organizations do not need to have the hassle of deploying and maintaining RPA server and infrastructure when using AutomationEdge RPA cloud.

AutomationEdge is the modern RPA platform which goes beyond RPA capabilities to help businesses grow and reduce costs, and achieve a greater level of compliance; it is the only product to be recognized by Gartner for both RPA and IT Process Automation capabilities. AutomationEdge has inbuilt cognitive capabilities and handles structured and unstructured data.

About AutomationEdge

AutomationEdge is the preferred IT and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution provider. AutomationEdge is recognized globally by leading research firms like Gartner and Everest group. Helping companies across the continents, AutomationEdge has impressive clientele from the likes of American Express, Smart Dubai Government, COTY, ICICI Prudential, HDFC Bank to name a few. AutomationEdge is the only product mentioned in both the Gartner market guides for RPA and IT Process Automation, respectively.

For details visit https://automationedge.com/f3-rpa-bot/

