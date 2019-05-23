Automattic Acquires Prospress, Developer of WooCommerce Subscriptions

"The eCommerce subscription market has grown by more than 100 percent a year over the past five years," said Paul Maiorana, head of WooCommerce Payments. "Subscriptions are an important part of the WooCommerce experience, so we're excited to work even more closely with Prospress CEO Brent Shepherd and his team to create a unified, flexible solution."

Automattic is a fully distributed company with 900 people working from 68 countries, and Prospress's team is also fully distributed.

"As part of Automattic and the WooCommerce group, we will have access to more fantastic resources and people. WooCommerce Subscriptions users can expect us to continue to develop high-quality software and tools to support subscription commerce businesses," said Prospress founder and CEO Brent Shepherd.

For current users of WooCommerce Subscriptions there is no change. Prospress has two other products, AutomateWoo and Robot Ninja, both of which will be part of the acquisition.

