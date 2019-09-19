Automattic Announces Series D Funding from Salesforce Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automattic Inc., the parent company of web publishing and ecommerce platforms WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack, and enterprise WordPress VIP, has raised $300M in a Series D investment round from Salesforce Ventures, who joins Insight, Tiger Global, and True Ventures as an investor.

Matt Mullenweg, co-founder of WordPress and CEO of Automattic, said the funding will help fuel the company's growth, allowing Automattic to scale its businesses and continue its investment in the growing WordPress ecosystem. WordPress, to which Automattic is a major contributor, now powers more than 34 percent of all sites on the web.

"The investment and partnership with Salesforce represents a tremendous vote of confidence in Automattic's business and the future of the open web," Mullenweg said.

"Through Salesforce's investment and partnership with Automattic we look forward to deepening our commitment to WordPress and the open web," said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer of Salesforce.

Automattic is a fully distributed company, with no central office and more than 900 employees working from 71 countries.

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com , WooCommerce , Jetpack , and enterprise WordPress VIP , and we're a fully distributed company, with more than 900 employees in 71 countries speaking 89 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL.

