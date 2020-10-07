Automattic Awarded Coveted Spot On Forbes Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automattic — a leader in publishing and e-commerce software and the parent company behind the industry-leading brands WordPress.com, WooCommerce , WordPress VIP , Jetpack , Tumblr, and more — was awarded a coveted spot on the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 list , the annual ranking of the world's top private cloud companies. In partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the Forbes Cloud 100 recognizes standouts in tech's hottest categories from disruptive startups to internet giants.

A pioneer in democratizing publishing and e-commerce, WordPress powers 38 percent of all websites globally, 10x the content management market share of its nearest competitor , and is the platform of choice for tens of millions of websites around the world.

WooCommerce, Automattic's e-commerce solution, powers 30 percent of the top one million global e-commerce websites — allowing anyone to sell anything from anywhere. With WooCommerce, people can build exactly the business they want, with everything they need to run their store on a single platform.

Automattic's technology also powers the largest brands on the web. The WordPress VIP Platform is used by more than 250 enterprises, including Salesforce.com, Facebook, Microsoft, New York Times, Spotify, and CNN, to publish content to 100's of millions of readers and users. VIP's purpose-built infrastructure delivers flexibility, security, and control with unrivaled performance and effortless scaling.

Automattic's innovation is also attracting a growing and diverse array of platform interactions — e.g. 1.7 million new users registering each month across the Automattic ecosystem, 1.2 billion monthly unique visitors on WordPress.com, and 9 billion monthly page views on Tumblr.

"We are incredibly proud to be included in the Forbes Cloud 100 list — for the fifth year in a row — among so many other noteworthy companies," said Matt Mullenweg, CEO, Automattic. "Our passion is making the web a better place, and I credit the extraordinary results over the years to the talented and wonderful people — both inside and outside our organization — who bring the Automattic vision to life every day."

