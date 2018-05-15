AutoMobile Technologies Integrates With Frazer Dealer Management Software

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMobile Technologies, Inc., the industry leader in auto reconditioning software, today announced that it has partnered with Frazer Computing, Inc. to provide integrated vehicle reconditioning management capabilities to users of Frazer Dealer Management Software.

"Frazer is thrilled to be working with AutoMobile Technologies," said Michael Frazer, president of Frazer Computing. "Making it simple for our 19,000 dealers to work with the partners that best suit their needs, and making the process easy is an important part of what we do!"

AMT's ReconMonitor provides end-to-end visibility of the vehicle reconditioning process from acquisition through all phases of the recon process and helps identify, process, or vendor inefficiencies that increase cycle time. The software includes both mobile and back-office modules to ensure everyone in the reconditioning cycle is informed about where and when work is required. This keeps cars moving at optimal speed and results in fewer days to frontline status.

The certified integration of ReconMonitor with the Frazer DMS will allow dealerships better command and control of the recon process with full visibility as each vehicle progresses toward frontline readiness. Other notable dealer benefits of ReconMonitor include:

Mechanical and Cosmetic Inspections – Multiple inspections per vehicle, including OEM Certified Pre-Owned Inspections, Cosmetic Inspections and Vehicle Condition Reports.

Parts and Labor Hours Management – The system provides access to OEM parts & numbers, mechanical labor hours, and parts ordering.

Vehicle ROI – Know the estimated and actual cost of repairs and keep all vehicles in your targeted ROI.

Vendor Management and Payment – The system manages all of your vendors and their workloads, and shows you how much to pay each vendor per repair.

Real-time Reporting – You and your team know the status and stage of every vehicle in process, and can quickly identify bottlenecks.

"Frazer Computing understands the needs of its customers and has built its reputation by providing software to help their dealers better understand their own operations. We are proud to enhance that value with ReconMonitor's efficient workflow management capabilities in vehicle recon," said Paul Maximov, CEO of AutoMobile Technologies, Inc. He added, "Dealers lose an average of $35-50 per day that cars spend undergoing reconditioning. Our partnership with Frazer will allow dealers to reduce costly delays and make better vehicle recon decisions early in the cycle. That results in better inventory availability and ultimately, increased margins on vehicles sold."

AutoMobile Technologies joins a diverse group of Frazer integration partners. To date, Frazer works with more than 200 third-party vendors whose services are optimized and integrated with the Frazer DMS.

For more information, please visit https://amt.company/dealership-software-and-operations.

About AutoMobile Technologies

Since 2006, AMT has been building software applications to help companies in the automotive industry replace paperwork, enforce processes, and gain instant visibility to business operations, regardless of team size and geographic distribution. Our mission is to distribute easy to use, affordable solutions to help dealerships, PDR and SMART Repair technicians, detailers, and reconditioning companies improve customer service, make more money, and eliminate back-office inefficiencies.

About Frazer Computing, Inc.

Frazer provides full-featured dealer management software to over 19,000 independent used car dealers. The Frazer DMS includes unlimited contract printing and form customization, a full accounting suite, numerous sales, inventory and customer reports, unlimited technical support, and over 200 integrations with companies that help used car dealers grow their businesses. www.frazer.com

