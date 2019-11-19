Automobili Lamborghini Accelerates Trust and Authenticity with Salesforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAMFORCE -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Automobili Lamborghini—the Italian brand and manufacturer of super sports cars and super SUVs—is using Salesforce Blockchain to quickly and securely authenticate heritage Lamborghini cars.

One of the world's most iconic and cutting-edge brands, Lamborghini has been at the forefront of innovation in the automotive market since its founding in 1963. Looking for ways to increase the customer experience and maintain the value of its heritage vehicles, Lamborghini turned to Salesforce to help revolutionize this process.

When a Lamborghini is resold, the vehicle often goes through 800 to 1,000 certification checks that take place at the Lamborghini headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy. Conducting these thorough inspections require Lamborghini technicians to work with a massive network of resources—photographers, auction houses, dealerships, repair shops, newspapers, magazines and other media sources—to curate the full history and most importantly verify all of the parts and service of each unique vehicle. This grueling process led Lamborghini to leverage Salesforce Blockchain to create a trust network between these distributed partners—enabling Lamborghini to authenticate each heritage vehicle faster and more securely than ever before.

With Salesforce Blockchain, Lamborghini is digitizing its authentication process by creating a trust network among technicians, repair shops, dealerships and more. Extending the value of Lamborghini's luxury heritage cars even further, each vehicle will come with an immutable record of service, including restoration, prior ownership and more. Additionally, because all authentication checks are managed by Lamborghini and its trusted partner network, each car is armed against potential counterfeiting—ensuring these exotic vehicles become even more valuable throughout their lifespan.

"Innovation has been at the core of our company since its founding," said Paolo Gabrielli, Head of After Sales at Automobili Lamborghini. "Salesforce Blockchain will allow us to take our innovation a step further, accelerating the authenticity of our heritage vehicles faster than ever."

"Blockchain is changing the way companies approach trust and transparency," said Adam Caplan, SVP, Emerging Technology, Salesforce. "Lamborghini is a perfect example of this—we're excited to see how such an iconic brand is able to innovate and transform the vintage car market with a cutting-edge technology like Salesforce Blockchain."

Dreamforce 2019

Dreamforce is the world's largest software conference with more than 171,000 registered attendees and 13 million online viewers. Bringing together thought leaders, industry pioneers, and Trailblazers, Dreamforce is the ultimate expression of Salesforce's values of trust, customer success, innovation and equality. With more than 2,700+ sessions, Trailblazers in every role and industry will learn how to achieve a 360-degree view of their customers and get hands-on with Salesforce's latest product innovations including AI, voice, integration and online learning. To learn more, please visit: www.salesforce.com/dreamforce .

About Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Founded in 1963, Automobili Lamborghini is headquartered in Sant'Agata Bolognese, in Northern Italy.

In 2017 Automobili Lamborghini launched its third model the Lamborghini Urus, the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle. This car creates a new niche in the luxury segment with benchmarking power, performance and driving dynamics, unparalleled design, luxury and daily usability.

The V10 Huracán family, successor to the iconic Gallardo, made its world debut in 2014 with the Coupé version, followed by the Spyder and the Rear-Wheel-Drive versions as well as the Performante in 2017 and the Performante Spyder in 2018, proves their driving capabilities holding several lap records. In 2019 the new Huracán EVO (Coupe and Spyder) has been introduced, featuring a next generation V10 engine and incorporating next-generation vehicle dynamic control and aerodynamics.

The Aventador S Coupé and Roadster presented in 2017 represent a new benchmark in the world of V12 luxury super sports cars. And the Aventador SVJ, presented in August 2018, has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6 km lap in just 6:44.97 minutes.

With 160 dealerships today throughout the world, in half a century Automobili Lamborghini has created a continuous series of dream cars, including the 350 GT, Miura, Espada, Countach, Diablo, Murciélago, as well as limited editions including the Reventón, Sesto Elemento, Veneno and the Centenario.

For information on Automobili Lamborghini: www.lamborghini.com or media.lamborghini.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

