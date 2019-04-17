Automobili Pininfarina Debuts Battista Hypercar In North America, Celebrates One Year In Business

MUNICH and NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New images and film of Battista in New York available here

New images of Battista at 2019 Rome Formula E race available here

Automobili Pininfarina launched its stunning pure-electric 1,900 hp Battista hypercar in North America on 16th April – just one year after the company was introduced at the 2018 Rome Formula E race. Shown in the days leading up to the New York Auto Show, the production-ready model was debuted during an exclusive, invitation-only event at Studio 525 in Chelsea by Michael Perschke, CEO, and Luca Borgogno, Design Director.

During the event, one of only 150 Battistas, painted in a stunning colourway of Grigio Luserna satin-grey carbon with Blu Iconica design accents, was on display. The world-first car was revealed to an excited audience of car collectors, supercar owners, business leaders, automotive influencers and members of the media.

To celebrate its arrival in the world's biggest market for both supercars and electric cars, a new film of the Battista in action driving through the streets of New York has been released.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The Battista's arrival in New York is a proud moment for the entire Automobili Pininfarina team, as we can finally begin to bring the next generation of hypercars to discerning customers throughout North America. We're quite confident that this is the car that makes the United States fall in love with ultra-high-performance electric vehicles."

Pulling from traditions of Italian design and European engineering, alongside the latest in cutting-edge technology, the company is entering a previously unoccupied market segment with great potential. The new demand for high-performance zero-emission vehicles, driven by the increasing emissions regulations in the urban centres of major global cities, puts the Pininfarina Battista at the forefront of a growing trend in the ultra-luxury automobile market.

The Battista's showing in New York coincides with the beginning of Automobili Pininfarina's search for strategic partners to execute the next phase of its development plans. Following the enthusiastic reception of the Battista, Automobili Pininfarina plans to launch a full range of high-end, zero‑emissions SUVs, broadening its consumer reach in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Deliveries of the Battista to North American clients begin in late 2020, and over half the allocation has already been reserved through Automobili Pininfarina's network of six specialist luxury car retailers in Los Angeles (O'Gara Coach Co. LLC), Miami (The Collection LLC), New York (Miller Motorcars), San Francisco (Price Simms Auto Group), Toronto (Pfaff Automotive Partners) and Vancouver (Weissach).

Following a series of private briefings this week, the Battista heads west for further appointments in the USA. Potential customers are invited to apply to own a Battista now using an online service within the company's website: https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com/viewing

Automobili Pininfarina

Automobili Pininfarina was announced in April 2018 at the Rome Formula E race as the world's newest car brand, and the only car brand solely focused on producing a full range of luxury electric cars. As a pure-electric car brand focused on the luxury and premium automotive sector, the new company claims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world. Automobili Pininfarina's vision is to combine sustainability and luxury and make the brand a pioneer for sustainable mobility.

Within 12 months, the company, based in Germany, has recruited an enviable list of design and engineering experts, presented three production-ready design models of its first car at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, secured a global network of specialist luxury car retail partners, celebrated its first birthday in New York and Rome, and confirmed that its second model, codenamed PF1, will be presented at the 2019 Monterey Car Week.

The Pininfarina Battista

The Battista will be Automobili Pininfarina's first pure-electric luxury car when it arrives next year. Electric power facilitates its development as the most powerful car to be designed and built in Italy when it goes into production. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – that combine to produce a targeted 1,900 hp and 1,696 lb/ft torque.

With its beautifully elegant design by the world-famous Pininfarina S.p.A. styling studios in Italy – the name behind the styling of over 60 Ferraris – a single-charge range targeting 300 miles or a non-stop drive from New York to New Hampshire, and a sprint to 60 mph in less than two seconds – faster than a Formula 1 car – the Battista represents a new reality for electric car desirability and a new poster car for the EV generation.

PRESS CONTACTS

Dan Connell – Chief Brand Officer

Luca Rubino – Head of Digital Communications (M) +49 (0) 16055 30318

(M) +49 (0) 17841 16025 Email: d.connell@automobili-pininfarina.com

Email: l.rubino@automobili-pininfarina.com

For more information and for the media kit, please visit:

www.automobili-pininfarina.com/media-zone

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina and the Battista

Automobili Pininfarina will offer a range of pure-electric luxury cars from late 2020. The first, the Battista, takes the name of Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of Pininfarina, the Italian automotive styling house he began in 1939. It will be designed and hand-crafted under contract by Pininfarina S.p.A. in Cambiano, Italy.

SOURCE Automobili Pininfarina GmbH

Related Links

https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com

