Automobili Pininfarina Presents Updated Battista and Pura Design Vision as Past, Present and Future Combine During Monterey Car Week.

With legendary Pininfarina-designed cars being driven alongside the latest Battista pure-electric hypercar on Thursday 15th August, and the enhanced Battista design being revealed in North America for the first time, the 2019 Monterey Car Week is set to be the biggest celebration yet of Pininfarina's past, present and future.

Michael Perschke, Automobili Pininfarina CEO, said: "We are excited to be back in Pebble Beach at the House of Automobili Pininfarina. We will celebrate the breath-taking design heritage of Pininfarina whilst presenting our PURA Vision - a design model that shows how Automobili Pininfarina will channel historic inspiration into a vision of the future of automotive luxury."

Past, present and future on display at the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach

The latest Battista design model will make its North American debut as part of a drive to the House of Automobili Pininfarina near Pebble Beach alongside a jaw-dropping line-up of classic Pininfarina-designed cars.

With a series of private presentations to Battista clients, future prospects and invited media, the essence of Pininfarina's famous 'form and function' philosophy will also be presented in Borgogno's vision for luxury cars built on an innovative EV platform. Automobili Pininfarina's PURA Vision design model will be revealed alongside sketches and renders that define the company's future design language. It will reflect Pininfarina's classic design and engineering principles and takes direct inspiration from both the Battista and some of the carrozzeria's greatest masterpieces.

Borgogno said: "Defining Automobili Pininfarina's future design vision has been by far my most exciting challenge as a car designer. With PURA Vision we aim to respect and reflect the elegance and purity that defines every Pininfarina design.

"Our guests may recognize hints of various iconic Pininfarina designs in some of the sketches and the PURA Vision model. We want the connoisseurs of our past to embrace our thrilling future as a brand that celebrates beautiful design above all else."

Monterey Car Week will also be the first opportunity for US clients to see the Battista since design enhancements were made following wind tunnel tests. This design evolution is defined by aerodynamic performance that strengthens the car's overall design and contributes to an increased range targeting over 300 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge.

Completing Automobili Pininfarina's packed program in Monterey, the Battista will join a parade of classic Pininfarina cars for a short drive to the House of Automobili Pininfarina. The drive will feature Pininfarina owners and their cars on a four-hour circular route on Thursday 15th August from 1pm.

From late 2020 just 50 Battistas are estimated to be available in Europe, 50 in North America and

50 in the Middle East and Asia markets, with the €2m hypercar available to order through a small network of specialist luxury car and hypercar retailers. Potential customers are invited to apply to

own a Battista now using an online service within the company's website: https://www.automobili-pininfarina.com/viewing

Editor's notes

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, developed and produced in Germany and Italy, all models will be sold and serviced in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark license agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. will take an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique almost 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina S.p.A., and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, Mahindra Racing, launched the new car brand with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina at the Rome Formula E race on 13th April 2018. Mahindra has quickly built up experience of cutting-edge 'race-to-road' sustainable high-performance technological innovation having competed in every Formula E race since the world's most innovative motor racing series began in 2013.

Automobili Pininfarina will combine this 'in-house' expertise in partnership with some of the world's leading automotive design and engineering suppliers to support its aggressive targets for performance and market launch in late 2020.

