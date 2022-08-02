Automoblog Details How Car Insurance Covers UFOs, Volcanoes and More

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While there may not be any expected UFO attacks in the near future, comprehensive auto insurance offers protection for a number of rare and unusual occurrences. A new article from the automotive industry publication Automoblog shows just how "comprehensive" comprehensive car insurance policies are by giving some extreme scenarios in which a car would be protected.

The article highlights a wide range of events that drivers are protected against if they have comprehensive coverage. Sinkholes, rodent damage, volcanoes: these are just a few scenarios outlined.

Automoblog makes it clear that risks that sound fantastical in nature are not impossible by featuring circumstances where the comprehensive insurance came in handy. Consider a Hawaii resident whose "car was slowly overwhelmed by molten rock" by a volcano during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea in Puna, Hawaii.

The article explains that "comprehensive coverage, although optional, covers almost anything you can think of that's not a typical collision. While some of the cases listed here may be extreme, having peace of mind that a sudden, strange event won't leave you with empty pockets is unbeatable."

Read the article to learn more about the ins and outs of comprehensive auto insurance coverage in extreme situations.

