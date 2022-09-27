Automoblog Details What Insurance Companies are Doing with Telematics Data

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the use of telematics systems on the rise, consumer-oriented automotive resource Automoblog recently released an article to enlighten consumers about what insurance companies are doing with the collected telematics data.

Telematics programs, or usage-based insurance, promise savings based on customers' driving habits. Insurers determine these habits by collecting massive amounts of data, which includes braking patterns, acceleration, phone usage, cornering speed, and time of day.

While these programs are rapidly increasing in popularity, it is not apparent to consumers what insurance companies are doing with the data other than adjusting insurance rates. Automoblog details how these insurance companies are selling the data and how this data is even used as evidence in the legal system.

