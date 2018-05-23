Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market is Likely to be a US$ 1.1 Billion Opportunity by 2023, Active Grille Shutter to Remain the Most Dominant Component Over the Next Five Years: Stratview Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the active aerodynamics market in the global automotive industry over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2017 and 2018 to 2023, respectively. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market: Research Highlights

The automotive industry is very keen to adopt technologies that can reduce carbon emission levels and meet or exceed emission norms imposed by different regulatory authorities of various countries. Aerodynamics is the third most effective technique for reducing emissions in the automotive industry after powertrain improvement and weight reduction. Active aerodynamic is an advanced aerodynamic technology, which selectively admits or restricts airflow based on real-time requirements and contributes towards the reduction in drag and thereby reducing emissions. All the major automakers have vigorously been incorporating active components in their most-renowned vehicle models with a purpose to improve the overall fuel efficiency of vehicles to address stringent government regulations, such as CAFE Standards and EU Commission on Carbon Emissions Reduction Targets.

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive active aerodynamics market is likely to grow at an impressive double-digit over the next five years to reach US$ 1,113.5 million in 2023. Increasing vehicle production coupled with an increasing penetration of active aerodynamic components in newer vehicles, rise in demand for improved aerodynamics in vehicles, and the implementation of stringent emission norms for reducing carbon emissions in the automotive industry are the major growth drivers of the automotive active aerodynamics market.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the global automotive active aerodynamics market during the forecast period. An increased dependency on active aerodynamic components to achieve better fuel efficiency and to reduce carbon emissions in cars is primarily driving the segment's market over the next five years.

Based on the component type, active grille shutter is likely to remain the most dominant active aerodynamic component in the automotive industry during the forecast period. Over the last decade, active grille shutter has experienced tremendous gain in various segments, especially in luxury and premium vehicles. There are various other active aerodynamic components currently at the development stage for mass usage. These components are also likely to mark their presence in mass-selling vehicle models in the coming years. For instance, recently launched active air dam in Ram 1500 pickup truck is the first such active aerodynamic component being launched in a serial production vehicle model.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest automotive active aerodynamic components market during the forecast period. Stricter emission norms of European Commission have led to a faster adoption of active aerodynamic components, especially active grille shutters, into the European vehicles. BMW AG, Audi AG, Ford Motors, Daimler AG, Lincoln, Volkswagen AG, Groupe Renault, and PSA Group are some of the key OEMs in Europe, which are increasingly adopting active aerodynamic components in some of their vehicle models.

Key automotive active aerodynamic component manufacturers are Roechling Group, Magna International Inc., Valeo SA, HBPO GmbH, and SRG Global. Development of new products targeting higher aerodynamic performance, use of active aerodynamic components in unpenetrated vehicle models, regional expansion, and formation of long-term contracts are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to remain competitive in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the automotive active aerodynamics market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market, By Component Type

Active Grille Shutter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Active Spoiler (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Active Rear Wing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Taiwan , Japan , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

