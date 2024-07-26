Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market size is set to grow by USD 38.55 billion from 2024-2028, Stringent regulations for emission control increase adoption of active aerodynamics systems boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive active aerodynamics system market size is estimated to grow by USD 38.55 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period. Stringent regulations for emission control increase adoption of active aerodynamics systems is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of advanced active grille shutter systems to reduce co2 emissions from vehicles. However, increased weight and complexity of vehicles poses a challenge. Key market players include Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HBPO GmbH, Horacio Pagani S p A, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA.

Automotive Active Aerodynamics System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 38557.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Key companies profiled Batz Group, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Burelle SA, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., HBPO GmbH, Horacio Pagani S p A, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Koenigsegg Automotive AB, Magna International Inc., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Plasman Plastics Inc., Polytec Holding AG, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SONCEBOZ SA, and Valeo SA

Active aerodynamics systems play a crucial role in modern vehicles by optimizing airflow to the cooling system and engine compartment, reducing emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency. For instance, open and shut technology opens vents to allow air in when cooling is required, while closing them otherwise. Modern active grille systems offer more operational modes, such as keeping vents closed during cold starts to help engines reach optimal temperature quickly, saving fuel. Ford and other automotive OEMs are increasing adoption of this technology, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Active Aerodynamics System market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on aerodynamics in moving objects, including automobiles. Airflow management around vehicles is crucial for reducing drag, improving fuel efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. Active aerodynamics systems use sensors to adjust the body's surface in response to relative motion, creating lift force and aerodynamic stability. These systems are essential for powertrain improvements and weight reduction, making them vital for meeting carbon-reduction regulations. The airline industry and regulatory authorities have set stringent emissions standards, driving OEMs to invest in active aerodynamic systems. These systems can also enhance visual appeal and reduce wind noise and noise emission. Lightweight materials like aluminum and polymer composites are used in manufacturing facilities to produce these systems. However, the workforce shortage in the automotive industry may pose a challenge to market growth. Electric vehicles are also adopting active aerodynamic systems to improve fuel consumption and reduce carbon emissions. Overall, the market for automotive aerodynamic systems is expected to grow, driven by the need for power losses reduction, fuel efficiency, and carbon emission mitigation.

The automotive active aerodynamics system market is expanding, with high-end sports cars leading the adoption. Companies like General Motors and Ford are integrating these systems into everyday sedans, such as the Chevrolet Cruze with adjustable grille shutters. However, the addition of active aerodynamics systems increases vehicle weight due to electric motors and complexity from automatic shutter adjustments. Stricter efficiency standards pose a challenge for automakers to develop lightweight and efficient systems. General Motors is addressing this by exploring the use of lightweight metals in their technology.

The Automotive Active Aerodynamics System market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles. However, challenges persist in the form of wind noise and noise emission, lift force, aerodynamic stability, and power losses. OEMs are turning to active system aerodynamics, such as grille shutter systems, air dams, and speed lips, to address these issues. Lightweight materials like aluminum and polymer composites are also being used to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. Manufacturing facilities face workforce shortages, making it crucial for OEMs to optimize production processes. Mid-priced cars and commercial vehicles are major markets for active aerodynamic components, with fuel efficiency and emission regulations driving demand. High-speed vehicles and lightweight passenger cars also benefit from active aerodynamics. Acoustic components, such as thermoacoustic engine encapsulations, help reduce noise levels. Electric vehicles present new opportunities, as aerodynamics plays a crucial role in maximizing range. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing, with a focus on stability, fuel efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions.

Application 1.1 Mid-sized vehicles

1.2 High performance vehicles Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Mid-sized vehicles- The mid-size vehicle segment leads the global automotive active aerodynamics system market due to technological advancements and rising demand for sunroofs in mid-range passenger cars. End-users seek improved vehicle performance and safety features, creating significant market potential. Developing countries, particularly China, India, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, and parts of Eastern Europe, present significant growth opportunities for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) due to low passenger car penetration rates. For instance, India is projected to reach 72 vehicles per 1000 people by 2025, while China had 214 cars per 1000 people in 2021. The automotive industry is poised for growth in these developing markets during the forecast period, making active aerodynamics systems a valuable investment for OEMs.

The global Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and demand for enhanced ride comfort. Meanwhile, the global Automotive Retractable Door Handle System Market is expanding due to advancements in vehicle design and the pursuit of sleek aesthetics. Additionally, the global Hypercar Market is booming, fueled by rising consumer interest in high-performance, luxury vehicles and technological innovations. Together, these markets reflect a dynamic shift in automotive preferences, emphasizing comfort, design, and cutting-edge performance.

Automotive Active Aerodynamics Systems (AAS) utilize moving air and the relative motion between air flows and the vehicle body to generate active forces, enhancing aerodynamic stability and reducing wind noise and noise emission. AAS employs various active aerodynamic components, such as grille shutter systems and air grilles, to optimize air flow around the vehicle. This technology, initially inspired by rockets and kites, is increasingly adopted in automobiles to improve fuel efficiency, reduce power losses, and decrease carbon emissions. AAS is applied to passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles, using lightweight materials to minimize weight and maximize performance. Acoustic engineering is also essential in AAS to minimize unwanted noise. Overall, AAS is a game-changer in automotive engineering, offering significant benefits in terms of aerodynamic features, fuel efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Automotive Active Aerodynamics Systems (AAS) is a technology that utilizes moving air and the relative motion between air and the vehicle's body to generate force and improve vehicle performance. AAS employs various components such as grille shutters, active speed lips, and air dams, which adjust according to vehicle speed and driving conditions to minimize drag and maximize lift force. This results in improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced aerodynamic stability. AAS is increasingly being adopted in automobiles as regulatory authorities impose stricter fuel consumption and carbon-reduction regulations, similar to those in the airline industry. AAS also offers visual appeal and weight reduction benefits, making it an attractive option for OEMs producing fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles. The use of lightweight materials like aluminum and polymer composites further enhances the benefits of AAS. Electric vehicles and commercial vehicles are also adopting active aerodynamic components to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. The manufacturing of AAS components requires specialized workforce and facilities, which may pose challenges for OEMs. The acoustic properties of AAS components are also being explored to reduce wind noise and noise emissions. Overall, AAS is a crucial technology for the automotive industry in the era of increasing focus on fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and sustainability.

