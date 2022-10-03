Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market size to grow by 3160.81 th units at 4.16% CAGR during 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The automotive active grille shutter market is estimated to grow by 3160.81 th units during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.16%. This report extensively covers the automotive active grille shutter market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Request Free Sample Report.

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2022-2026

Factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, increasing government support to promote EVs, and the AGS enabling higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions will drive the growth of the Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market during 2021-2026. However, the ongoing slowdown of the economy in china might hamper market growth.

The use of advanced active grille shutters to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing complexity of vehicles is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The automotive active grille shutter market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aisin Corp., Batz Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Flex Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Magna International Inc., Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shape Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, SRG Global Inc., Starlite Co. Ltd., Techniplas LLC, Tesla Inc., TONG YANG GROUP, Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Valeo SA, and Wirthwein AG.

Some Major Vendor Offerings

Aisin Corp.: The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes a Fuel Efficiency corner, Security and Safety corner, an Exciting Driving corner, and a Panel exhibition for paper presentation.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes a Fuel Efficiency corner, Security and Safety corner, an Exciting Driving corner, and a Panel exhibition for paper presentation. Batz Group: The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes aerodynamic improvement which helps to reduce drag and with it the CO2 emissions of vehicles and optimizes aerodynamics as well as engine cooling and temperature control.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes aerodynamic improvement which helps to reduce drag and with it the CO2 emissions of vehicles and optimizes aerodynamics as well as engine cooling and temperature control. Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG: The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that helps to reduce the aerodynamic drag of the car such as improving the warm-up time of the engine and also retaining engine heat when parked.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that helps to reduce the aerodynamic drag of the car such as improving the warm-up time of the engine and also retaining engine heat when parked. COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE: The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that is used to Optimize the drag coefficient and reduces vehicle CO2 emissions.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that is used to Optimize the drag coefficient and reduces vehicle CO2 emissions. Flex Ltd.: The Company offers automotive active grille shutter that includes MCi's technology which is used for custom interconnectors, precision stamping, molding, and production machining.



Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application

The passenger cars segment will witness considerable growth in the automotive active grille shutter market share. The market for automotive active grille shutters is dominated by the category of passenger cars. Automakers are embracing cutting-edge technology like automotive AGS in an effort to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions from passenger cars. As a result, during the forecast period, the market for vehicle active grille shutters will grow quickly.

By Geography

Europe will account for 27% of market growth. The vehicle active grille shutter market in Europe's major markets are Germany and France . The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions. Over the forecast period, the automobile OEMs' increasing attention to EVs will support the expansion of the vehicle active grille shutter market in Europe .

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% Market growth 2022-2026 3160.81 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., Batz Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Flex Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Magna International Inc., Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shape Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, SRG Global Inc., Starlite Co. Ltd., Techniplas LLC, Tesla Inc., TONG YANG GROUP, Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Valeo SA, and Wirthwein AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

