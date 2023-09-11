Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market to grow by 3,160.81 thousand units from 2021 to 2026; The adoption of new or improved emission standards drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive active grille shutter market is estimated to grow by 3,160.81 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.16%. The automotive active grille shutter market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive active grille shutter market are Aisin Corp., Batz Group, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Flex Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd, Magna International Inc., Rochling SE and Co. KG, Shape Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, SRG Global Inc., Starlite Co. Ltd., Techniplas LLC, Tesla Inc., TONG YANG GROUP, Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd, Valeo SA, and Wirthwein AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market 2022-2026

Company Offering:

Aisin Corp. - The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes a Fuel Efficiency corner, Security and Safety corner, Exciting Driving corner, and Panel exhibition for paper presentation.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes a Fuel Efficiency corner, Security and Safety corner, Exciting Driving corner, and Panel exhibition for paper presentation. Batz Group - The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes aerodynamic improvement which helps to reduce drag, and with it the CO2 emissions of vehicles and optimizes aerodynamics as well as engine cooling and temperature control.

The Company offers an automotive active grille shutter that includes aerodynamic improvement which helps to reduce drag, and with it the CO2 emissions of vehicles and optimizes aerodynamics as well as engine cooling and temperature control.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 27% to the growth of the global metal powders market during the forecast period. In Europe , Germany and France are the major markets for the automotive active grille shutter market. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver

One of the key drivers supporting the automotive active grille shutter (AGS) market growth is the adoption of new or improved emission standards. Implementation of strict emission standards has necessitated the use of automotive AGS. In most of the major automotive markets, such as the US, the UK, China, and India, Euro 6 emission standards or country-specific equivalents are anticipated to be executed during the forecast period. Thus, the introduction of new emission standards requires automotive component manufacturers to be proactive in adopting technologies in line with these measures. Consequently, the adoption of new emission norms demands the incorporation of new or cutting-edge technologies, which will have a favorable impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Trend

One of the key automotive active grille shutter (AGS) market trends contributing to market growth is the use of advanced active grille shutters to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles. Aerodynamics plays an integral part in lowering emissions in modern vehicles. Earlier developments permitted vents to attain only two states, namely open and shut. As per the situation monitored by the ECU, modern active grille systems have numerous states. In addition, the automation of the system keeps the vents closed for as long as possible while starting from cold, which enables the engine to reach its most efficient operating temperature in a short time. This, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The ongoing slowdown of the economy in China is one of the factors hindering the automotive active grille shutter (AGS) market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic in China caused a slowdown in the economy as restrictions which included lockdowns were in place, owing to which manufacturing and production activities of many industries were stopped. Consequently, the production of lightweight components was also affected, which, in turn, adversely impacted the demand for components such as AGS. Such factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers the automotive active grille shutter market segmentation by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive active grille shutter market share growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Automakers are emphasizing more on increasing fuel economy and lowering the emissions from passenger cars and are adopting advanced systems such as automotive AGS. Therefore, the demand for automotive active grille shutters will expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.16% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France

