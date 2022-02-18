Automotive Active Purge Pump Market to Grow by USD 1.06 bn | Technavio

Market Scope

The automotive active purge pump market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Passenger:



The passenger segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the demand for passenger vehicles owing to the rise in disposable income of individuals, especially those belonging to the middle-class population.



Commercial

Regional Market Outlook

Europe will contribute to 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high production and sales volumes of passenger cars and the presence of several high-end passenger car brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW AG, and Audi AG. If we look at the country-wise market growth, Germany, France, and the UK will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Automotive Active Purge Pump Market

Market Driver:

Adherence to stringent laws formulated by governments:

Fumes from gasoline fuel are composed of benzene, which can lead to health hazards when inhaled. Photochemical smog is another major concern and is caused by a combination of sunlight and exhaust fumes. Thus, modern petrol-based vehicles are integrated with onboard systems that reduce hydrocarbon emissions. Such factors are anticipated to boost the demand for active purge pumps during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Weight and cost reduction:

Automotive suppliers are using lighter components for weight reduction to meet the demand for low emissions and improved mileage. Tier-II suppliers are focusing on developing light raw materials through technological advances without compromising on structural strength. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global automotive active purge pump market during the forecast period.

Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the global automotive components and accessories market, which is the parent market of the global automotive active purge pump market, includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Distribution and logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active purge pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive active purge pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive active purge pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active purge pump market vendors

Automotive Active Purge Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries Germany, US, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Dial Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sauermann Group, and Vitesco Technologies Group AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Dial Manufacturing Inc.

Eaton Corp. Plc

Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sauermann Group

Vitesco Technologies Group AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

