Automotive Active Roll Control System Market: 40% growth to originate from North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The " Automotive Active Roll Control System Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Roll Control System Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the automotive active roll control system market between 2021 and 2026 is 2979.94 thousand units. The global automotive active roll control system market is concentrated and consists of some well-established players who are into the design and development of automotive active roll control systems. Vendors operating in the market are making use of their competitive intelligence and expertise in the design and development of roll control systems to improve the system's performance and efficiency. They are also working toward integrating such a system with other active safety systems. Vendors are working on the use of advanced and smart sensors, which are more accurate and efficient in detecting vehicle body movements. The competition is high, as many players are competing for a share in the market. Understand the growth of the full report. Download PDF Report Sample

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing number of injuries and fatalities caused due to vehicle rollover accidents and the growing significance of NCAP ratings in buying decisions are some of the key market drivers. However, the high cost of advanced safety systems will challenge market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles segment.

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant over the forecast period.

The growing implementation of government mandates on brake-related safety systems, such as electronic stability control (ESC) is driving the growth of the segment. The growing penetration rate of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger cars is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . North America will have the largest share of the market. The high penetration of advanced automotive safety systems in vehicles is driving the growth of the regional market.

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Here

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Continental AG: The company provides a variety of active stabilizer bar systems which includes rotary actuator, linear actuator drop link, and hydraulic control modules.

The company provides a variety of active stabilizer bar systems which includes rotary actuator, linear actuator drop link, and hydraulic control modules. Robert Bosch GmbH: The company provides solution such as level and roll control which includes chassis master control unit, light control module, proviu ASL360, and multiviu professional12.

The company provides solution such as level and roll control which includes chassis master control unit, light control module, proviu ASL360, and multiviu professional12. Schaeffler AG: The company provides solutions such as electronic stability program value added functions and regenerative braking systems.

The company provides solutions such as electronic stability program value added functions and regenerative braking systems. Tenneco Inc.

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type (thousand units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 92: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 97: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 100: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.6 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 102: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

10.7 Tenneco Inc.

Exhibit 106: Tenneco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Tenneco Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Tenneco Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Tenneco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Tenneco Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 111: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

10.9 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 116: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

