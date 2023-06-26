Automotive Active Safety System Market 2023-2027|CAGR accelerating at 6.74% by 2027|Segmentation by Safety and Signaling System, Vehicle type and Geography|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to projections, the market size for automotive active safety system will grow by USD 4,644.88 million. The rise in safety concerns is one of the factors driving the market for automotive active safety system. Other factors such as rapid advancements in vehicle safety systems demand are expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for automotive active safety system is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.74%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Safety System Market 2023-2027

Automotive active safety system market report goes into great detail about market segmentation by safety and signaling system (anti-lock braking system, lane departure warning system, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking and others), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive active safety system market trends

The advancement of eco-cruise control is an important trend in the market. The intelligent system or control unit in electronic cruise control (ECC) is a mix of the entire route profile in digital road maps and nonlinear optimum predictive control (NOPC) algorithms. These algorithms govern the vehicle's pace, allowing it to achieve economic speed and save fuel. According to the International Energy Agency, the transportation sector consumes around 19% of overall energy consumption. Although there is enough oil for the time being, there will not be enough to meet future demand. As a result, employing this technology will aid in the conservation of fuel for future generations. As a result, the market in question is predicted to expand throughout the forecast period.

Automotive active safety system market landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as Aptiv Plc and Autoliv Inc. To assist clients in understanding the larger business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of important market competitors, qualitative and quantitative vendor analysis has been undertaken. Data is assessed qualitatively to classify suppliers as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified, and statistically to classify vendors as dominant, leading, robust, tentative, and weak.

Regional insights

During the projected period, APAC is expected to contribute 41% to worldwide market growth. APAC's key markets include China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with China leading the passenger automobile market, closely followed by India. Significant infrastructural and industrialization expenditures have also spurred development in the passenger and commercial vehicle categories. During the projection period, India, China, Japan, and Indonesia are likely to account for the bulk of new automobile purchases with enhanced electronic content.

Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly discussed the geographical trends and factors that will affect the market throughout the projected period.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report:

Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System market: Between 2022 and 2027, the automotive electronic brake force distribution (EBD) system market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 5.13%. The market is expected to grow by USD 2,780.8 million. The market's growth is influenced by various factors, including increased electrification in cars, rising demand for improved safety systems in vehicles, and demanding laws and processes for evaluating braking system performance.

Automotive Active Seat Belt System Market: The vehicle active seat belt system market is expected to expand at a 6.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The market is expected to grow by USD 1,941.4 million. The market's growth is dependent on numerous factors, including rising demand for luxury automobiles, increased acceptance of electric vehicles, and rising demand for commercial vehicles.

Automotive Active Safety System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 188 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,644.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia, Infineon Technologies AG, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Knorr Bremse AG, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom NV, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Veoneer HoldCo, LLC, Visteon Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

