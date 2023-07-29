Automotive active seat belt system market is to grow by USD 1,941.4 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for luxury vehicles to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive active seat belt system market is estimated to grow by USD 1,941.4 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the automotive active seat belt system market during the forecast period. The market in the region is growing due to rising demand for commercial vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. In addition, the largest automotive export markets in the region include developed automotive markets such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Both China and India have large manufacturing industries, most of which are focused on export production. Production in these countries is facilitated by low wages, labor, raw materials, easy access to related transportation services, and the low value of local currencies. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Active Seat Belt System Market

Vendor Landscape

The automotive active seat belt system market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges

Increasing demand for luxury vehicles is a key factor driving market growth. Due to the change in customer preference, the sales of high-performance luxury vehicles are growing. In recent years demand for luxury sport utility vehicles (SUVs) has increased. This SUV is designed for off-road use and has excellent traction control on a variety of terrains. Off-road vehicles can be subject to severe impacts. Major vendors such as Continental and Autoliv offer active seat belt systems for passenger cars in the market. Hence, the increasing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Uncertainty in the automotive industry is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The rising costs of various raw materials for car production due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 had a negative impact on the development of the automotive industry. Western sanctions have halted operations at some of Russia's biggest automakers, including Volkswagen, Skoda Auto, and BMW. The continued uncertainty in the automotive industry is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The growing integration of advanced features in automotive active seat belt systems is a major trend in the market. Seat belt manufacturers are adopting the latest technology to improve automotive safety applications and occupant protection. For example, Bosch offers integrated collision detection, which enables safety functions such as seatbelts to be activated faster and more reliably. In addition, the automaker also offers an active seatbelt system that gives haptic warnings to passengers in danger. Therefore, the growing integration of advanced features is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The automotive active seat belt system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., E. Oppermann Mech. Gurt und Bandweberei GmbH, GWR, Hesham Industrial Solutions, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd., MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seatbelt Solutions LLC, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), type (three-point, four-point and above, and two-point), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for passenger cars is increasing due to urbanization and increasing disposable income. Furthermore, strong economic growth has also boosted disposable income for citizens in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia , Qatar , and the UAE, as well as emerging economies such as Brazil , India , China , and South Africa . This will increase consumer purchasing power, leading to a steady increase in car sales. Hence, the increasing production of automobiles is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The automotive fuel filter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 673.69 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by fuel type (gasoline and diesel), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles disorders is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The emission control technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 39.09 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, marine, aerospace, off-highway, and rolling stock), type (gasoline and diesel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing greenhouse gas emissions from industries is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Active Seat Belt System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,941.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., E. Oppermann Mech. Gurt und Bandweberei GmbH, GWR, Hesham Industrial Solutions, Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, KSS Abhishek Safety Systems Pvt. Ltd., MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Seatbelt Solutions LLC, Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive active seat belt system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global automotive active seat belt system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Light commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Heavy commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Three-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Three-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Three-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Three-point - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Three-point - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Four-point and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Four-point and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Four-point and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Four-point and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Four-point and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Two-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Two-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Two-point - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Two-point - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Two-point - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Autoliv Inc.

Exhibit 119: Autoliv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Autoliv Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Autoliv Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Autoliv Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 123: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.5 Daicel Corp.

Exhibit 127: Daicel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Daicel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Daicel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Daicel Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 131: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 GWR

Exhibit 136: GWR - Overview



Exhibit 137: GWR - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: GWR - Key offerings

12.8 Hesham Industrial Solutions

Exhibit 139: Hesham Industrial Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hesham Industrial Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hesham Industrial Solutions - Key offerings

12.9 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 142: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

12.10 ITW Automotive Products GmbH

Exhibit 146: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 147: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ITW Automotive Products GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH

Exhibit 149: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Motorlamp Auto Electrical Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 161: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Tokai Rika Co. Ltd

Exhibit 163: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Tokai Rika Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.16 Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Wenzhou Far Europe Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 169: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 170: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 171: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 172: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio