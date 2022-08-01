Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size to Grow by USD 737.00 million, Continental AG and Daimler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.

The increasing demand for comfort with a smoother driving experience is driving the automotive active suspension system market growth. However, factors such as the use of advanced technology may challenge market growth.

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The automotive active suspension system market is fragmented.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2021-2025: Scope

The automotive active suspension system market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Continental AG - The company offers an electronic suspension system.

Daimler AG - The company offers AIRMATIC active suspension system.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.

Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers an automotive active suspension system for two highly specific niche markets, namely luxury and sports cars.

Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Hydraulic Actuator: The hydraulic actuators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. These actuators are suitable for active suspension systems, as they can hold high forces and torque for high-force automotive applications. Some of the leading OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, use hydraulic actuator-based active suspension systems for their premium models.



Pneumatic Actuator



Electromagnetic Actuator

Geography

North America: This region will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high penetration of premium and luxury segment vehicles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the automotive active suspension system market in North America.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Active Suspension System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active suspension system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive active suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive active suspension system market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active suspension system market vendors

Automotive Active Suspension System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 737.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries Germany, US, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

