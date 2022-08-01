Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size to Grow by USD 737.00 million, Continental AG and Daimler AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 01, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The active suspension system in an automotive is responsible for continuously adjusting the suspension settings as per the road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience. The active suspension system market size is expected to grow by USD 737.00 million from 2020 to 2025.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6%.
- What are the drivers and challenges in the market?
The increasing demand for comfort with a smoother driving experience is driving the automotive active suspension system market growth. However, factors such as the use of advanced technology may challenge market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
- Is the market fragmented to concentrated?
The automotive active suspension system market is fragmented.
The automotive active suspension system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Size
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Trends
- Automotive Active Suspension System Market Industry Analysis
Continental AG, Daimler AG, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Tenneco Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Continental AG - The company offers an electronic suspension system.
- Daimler AG - The company offers AIRMATIC active suspension system.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. - The company offers Automotive Active Suspension System.
- Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers an automotive active suspension system for two highly specific niche markets, namely luxury and sports cars.
- Application
- Hydraulic Actuator: The hydraulic actuators segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. These actuators are suitable for active suspension systems, as they can hold high forces and torque for high-force automotive applications. Some of the leading OEMs, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, use hydraulic actuator-based active suspension systems for their premium models.
- Pneumatic Actuator
- Electromagnetic Actuator
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high penetration of premium and luxury segment vehicles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the automotive active suspension system market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive active suspension system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive active suspension system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive active suspension system market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive active suspension system market vendors
