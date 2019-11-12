Automotive Actuators (Brake, Cooling Valve, Power Window, Throttle, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, Piezoelectric) Market - Global Forecast to 2027
Nov 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Actuators Market by Vehicle, Application, On-Highway Vehicle, Actuation, Motion, Product (Brake, Cooling Valve, Power Window, Throttle, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, Piezoelectric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive actuators market is estimated to be USD 22.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2027.
Rising automation and digitalization in the automotive industry are increasing the demand for vehicles with advanced features and connectivity.
The automotive actuator is a type of motor that operates through electric current, hydraulic fluid, or pneumatic pressure and converts that energy to motion. Given the growing concerns over environmental changes, the automotive industry is developing new and improved components to increase the fuel-efficiency of vehicles. Actuators are an essential part of the electronic control system in vehicles as they convert electrical signals from the control unit into action. Actuators are responsible for moving and controlling the mechanism of a system.
The key suppliers in the automotive actuators market are focusing on designing effective actuators made of high-quality motors fabricated to endure extreme heat, pressure, and motion, and are used for various vehicle applications. Stringent emission norms and demand for fuel efficiency across developed and developing nations have driven OEMs and automotive component manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient solutions for automobiles. Furthermore, the demand for advanced automation systems has also revolutionized the automotive industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand For Advanced Automation Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Preference For Diesel Passenger Cars
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing the Use of Actuators
5.2.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles in Developing Nations
5.2.3.3 Growth in Luxury Vehicle Sales
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Rising Labor Expense in Low-Cost Manufacturing Countries
5.2.4.2 Weight and Cost Reduction
5.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Scenarios (2018-2027)
5.3.1 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Most Likely Scenario
5.3.2 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Optimistic Scenario
5.3.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Pessimistic Scenario
5.4 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive Actuators Market Growth
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smart Actuators
6.3 Mems
7 Automotive Actuator Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.2.1 Assumptions
7.2.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Brake Actuator
7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Brake System to Boost Demand
7.4 Cooling Valve Actuator
7.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficiency is Expected to Drive Demand
7.5 EGR Actuator
7.5.1 Stringent Emission Regulations to Drive Market Growth
7.6 Grill Shutter Actuator
7.6.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth
7.7 Headlamp Actuator
7.7.1 Improvements in Lightning Systems to Drive Market Growth
7.8 Hood Lift Actuator
7.8.1 Ease of Maintenance and Repair to Drive Market Growth
7.9 HVAC Actuator
7.9.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth
7.10 Power Seat Actuator
7.10.1 Increase in Demand For Luxury Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
7.11 Power Window Actuator
7.11.1 Increase in Demand For Comfort Features to Drive Market Growth
7.12 Quick Attach Actuator
7.12.1 Need For Ease of Operations to Drive Market Growth
7.13 Steering Column Adjustment Actuator
7.13.1 Growing Trend of Renting Luxury Cars to Drive Market Growth
7.14 Sunroof Actuator
7.14.1 Increase in Demand For Vehicle Comfort and Safety Features to Drive Market Growth
7.15 Tailgate Actuator
7.15.1 Increasing Demand For Premium Cars to Drive the Market
7.16 Throttle Actuator
7.16.1 Advancements in Electronics to Drive Market Growth
7.17 Turbo Actuator
7.17.1 Engine Downsizing Trend and Increased Demand For Low-Emission Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
7.18 Telescopic Nozzle Actuators
7.18.1 Government Mandates and Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth
7.19 Piezoelectric Actuator
7.19.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive Market Growth
7.2 Key Industrial Insights
8 Automotive Actuator Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.2.1 Assumptions
8.2.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Engine Actuator
8.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms and Increased Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive the Market
8.4 Body Control & Exterior Actuator
8.4.1 Ease of Operation to Drive the Market Growth
8.5 Interior Actuator
8.5.1 Increased Demand For Comfort Features to Drive the Market
8.6 Key Industrial Insights
9 Automotive Actuator Market, By Actuation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.2.1 Assumptions
9.2.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Hydraulic Actuators
9.3.1 Advancements in Automated Driving System to Boost Demand
9.4 Pneumatic Actuators
9.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive the Market
9.5 Electric Actuators
9.5.1 Replacement of Hydraulic & Pneumatic With Electric Actuators to Drive the Market
9.6 Key Industrial Insights
10 Automotive Actuator Market, By Motion
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.2.1 Assumptions
10.2.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Linear Actuator
10.3.1 High Precision and Low Maintenance Cost Will Boost Demand
10.4 Rotary Actuator
10.4.1 High Torque Output and Convenient Installation to Boost Demand
10.5 Key Industrial Insights
11 Automotive Actuators Market, By Artificial Muscles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)
11.3 Smart Polymers
12 Automotive Actuator Market, By Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Assumptions
12.1.2 Research Methodology
12.2 On-Highway Vehicle
12.2.1 Advancements in Actuation Technology to Boost Demand
12.3 Off-Highway Vehicle
12.3.1 Increasing Use of Electrical Actuators in Off-Highway Vehicles Will Drive the Market
12.4 Key Industrial Insights
13 Automotive Actuator Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.2.1 Assumptions
13.2.2 Research Methodology
13.3 Passenger Car
13.3.1 Increasing Demand For Comfort Features Will Boost Demand
13.4 Light Commercial Vehicle
13.4.1 Increasing Suv Sales Will Boost the Market
13.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13.5.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficient Heavy Commercial Vehicles Will Drive the Market
13.6 Key Industrial Insights
14 Automotive Actuators Market, By Region
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Automotive Actuators Market: Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.3.1 Terminology
15.3.2 Visionary Leaders
15.3.3 Innovators
15.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
15.3.5 Emerging Companies
15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.5 Business Strategy Excellence
15.6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders
15.7 Competitive Scenario
15.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches
15.7.2 Expansions
15.7.3 Agreements/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Contracts
16 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis
16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
16.2 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
16.3 Continental AG
16.4 Johnson Electric
16.5 Denso Corporation
16.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.7 Nidec Motors & Actuators
16.8 Borgwarner Inc.
16.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
16.10 Stoneridge Inc.
16.11 Mahle GmbH
16.12 EFI Automotive
16.13 Other Key Players
16.13.1 North America
16.13.1.1 Nook Industries, Inc.
16.13.1.2 Actus Manufacturing, Inc.
16.13.1.3 Thermotion
16.13.1.4 Cts Corporation
16.13.1.5 Apc International, Ltd.
16.13.2 Europe
16.13.2.1 Magneti Marelli
16.13.2.2 Hoerbiger Holding AG
16.13.2.3 Cebi International Sa Group
16.13.2.4 Wabco Holding Inc.
16.13.3 Asia Pacific
16.13.3.1 Minebeamitsumi Group
17 Recommendations
17.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market For Automotive Actuators
17.2 Comfort Actuators Can Be A Key Focus For Manufacturers
17.3 Conclusion
