Automotive Actuators (Brake, Cooling Valve, Power Window, Throttle, EGR, Power Seat, Grille Shutter, HVAC, Headlamp, Piezoelectric) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

The automotive actuators market is estimated to be USD 22.8 billion in 2019. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2027.

Rising automation and digitalization in the automotive industry are increasing the demand for vehicles with advanced features and connectivity.

The automotive actuator is a type of motor that operates through electric current, hydraulic fluid, or pneumatic pressure and converts that energy to motion. Given the growing concerns over environmental changes, the automotive industry is developing new and improved components to increase the fuel-efficiency of vehicles. Actuators are an essential part of the electronic control system in vehicles as they convert electrical signals from the control unit into action. Actuators are responsible for moving and controlling the mechanism of a system.



The key suppliers in the automotive actuators market are focusing on designing effective actuators made of high-quality motors fabricated to endure extreme heat, pressure, and motion, and are used for various vehicle applications. Stringent emission norms and demand for fuel efficiency across developed and developing nations have driven OEMs and automotive component manufacturers to develop fuel-efficient solutions for automobiles. Furthermore, the demand for advanced automation systems has also revolutionized the automotive industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand For Advanced Automation Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low Preference For Diesel Passenger Cars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Wide Array of Applications Employing the Use of Actuators

5.2.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles in Developing Nations

5.2.3.3 Growth in Luxury Vehicle Sales

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Labor Expense in Low-Cost Manufacturing Countries

5.2.4.2 Weight and Cost Reduction

5.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Scenarios (2018-2027)

5.3.1 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Most Likely Scenario

5.3.2 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Optimistic Scenario

5.3.3 Automotive Actuators Market Analysis, Pessimistic Scenario

5.4 Revenue Shift Driving the Automotive Actuators Market Growth



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Actuators

6.3 Mems



7 Automotive Actuator Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Brake Actuator

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Brake System to Boost Demand

7.4 Cooling Valve Actuator

7.4.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficiency is Expected to Drive Demand

7.5 EGR Actuator

7.5.1 Stringent Emission Regulations to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Grill Shutter Actuator

7.6.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth

7.7 Headlamp Actuator

7.7.1 Improvements in Lightning Systems to Drive Market Growth

7.8 Hood Lift Actuator

7.8.1 Ease of Maintenance and Repair to Drive Market Growth

7.9 HVAC Actuator

7.9.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth

7.10 Power Seat Actuator

7.10.1 Increase in Demand For Luxury Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

7.11 Power Window Actuator

7.11.1 Increase in Demand For Comfort Features to Drive Market Growth

7.12 Quick Attach Actuator

7.12.1 Need For Ease of Operations to Drive Market Growth

7.13 Steering Column Adjustment Actuator

7.13.1 Growing Trend of Renting Luxury Cars to Drive Market Growth

7.14 Sunroof Actuator

7.14.1 Increase in Demand For Vehicle Comfort and Safety Features to Drive Market Growth

7.15 Tailgate Actuator

7.15.1 Increasing Demand For Premium Cars to Drive the Market

7.16 Throttle Actuator

7.16.1 Advancements in Electronics to Drive Market Growth

7.17 Turbo Actuator

7.17.1 Engine Downsizing Trend and Increased Demand For Low-Emission Vehicles to Drive Market Growth

7.18 Telescopic Nozzle Actuators

7.18.1 Government Mandates and Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

7.19 Piezoelectric Actuator

7.19.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive Market Growth

7.2 Key Industrial Insights



8 Automotive Actuator Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Engine Actuator

8.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms and Increased Demand For Fuel-Efficient Vehicles to Drive the Market

8.4 Body Control & Exterior Actuator

8.4.1 Ease of Operation to Drive the Market Growth

8.5 Interior Actuator

8.5.1 Increased Demand For Comfort Features to Drive the Market

8.6 Key Industrial Insights



9 Automotive Actuator Market, By Actuation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Hydraulic Actuators

9.3.1 Advancements in Automated Driving System to Boost Demand

9.4 Pneumatic Actuators

9.4.1 Low Maintenance Cost to Drive the Market

9.5 Electric Actuators

9.5.1 Replacement of Hydraulic & Pneumatic With Electric Actuators to Drive the Market

9.6 Key Industrial Insights



10 Automotive Actuator Market, By Motion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Linear Actuator

10.3.1 High Precision and Low Maintenance Cost Will Boost Demand

10.4 Rotary Actuator

10.4.1 High Torque Output and Convenient Installation to Boost Demand

10.5 Key Industrial Insights



11 Automotive Actuators Market, By Artificial Muscles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Shape Memory Alloy (SMA)

11.3 Smart Polymers



12 Automotive Actuator Market, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Assumptions

12.1.2 Research Methodology

12.2 On-Highway Vehicle

12.2.1 Advancements in Actuation Technology to Boost Demand

12.3 Off-Highway Vehicle

12.3.1 Increasing Use of Electrical Actuators in Off-Highway Vehicles Will Drive the Market

12.4 Key Industrial Insights



13 Automotive Actuator Market, By On-Highway Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.2.1 Assumptions

13.2.2 Research Methodology

13.3 Passenger Car

13.3.1 Increasing Demand For Comfort Features Will Boost Demand

13.4 Light Commercial Vehicle

13.4.1 Increasing Suv Sales Will Boost the Market

13.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

13.5.1 Increasing Demand For Fuel Efficient Heavy Commercial Vehicles Will Drive the Market

13.6 Key Industrial Insights



14 Automotive Actuators Market, By Region



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Automotive Actuators Market: Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Terminology

15.3.2 Visionary Leaders

15.3.3 Innovators

15.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.5 Emerging Companies

15.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.5 Business Strategy Excellence

15.6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 New Product Developments/Launches

15.7.2 Expansions

15.7.3 Agreements/Partnerships/Joint Ventures/Contracts



16 Company Profiles: Business Overview, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis

16.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

16.2 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

16.3 Continental AG

16.4 Johnson Electric

16.5 Denso Corporation

16.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

16.7 Nidec Motors & Actuators

16.8 Borgwarner Inc.

16.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

16.10 Stoneridge Inc.

16.11 Mahle GmbH

16.12 EFI Automotive

16.13 Other Key Players

16.13.1 North America

16.13.1.1 Nook Industries, Inc.

16.13.1.2 Actus Manufacturing, Inc.

16.13.1.3 Thermotion

16.13.1.4 Cts Corporation

16.13.1.5 Apc International, Ltd.

16.13.2 Europe

16.13.2.1 Magneti Marelli

16.13.2.2 Hoerbiger Holding AG

16.13.2.3 Cebi International Sa Group

16.13.2.4 Wabco Holding Inc.

16.13.3 Asia Pacific

16.13.3.1 Minebeamitsumi Group



17 Recommendations

17.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market For Automotive Actuators

17.2 Comfort Actuators Can Be A Key Focus For Manufacturers

17.3 Conclusion



