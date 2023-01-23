Automotive ADAS aftermarket market 2022-2026: Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs to fuel the market growth as a key trend - Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs is a key trend in the market. The demand for aftermarket ADAS is increasing across the world. This demand is a result of the rise in the volume of vehicles globally. These factors will, in turn, support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market during the forecast period. For detailed information, buy the report!
Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market - Five forces
The global automotive ADAS aftermarket market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (passive park assists, FCWS and LDWS, and others) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).
- The passive park assists segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be attributed to factors such as the adoption of passive systems owing to tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for lower-trim vehicles and older models.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market.
- APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the automotive ADAS aftermarket market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America, Europe, and MEA. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue contributing countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.
Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The decline in sensor prices is driving the market growth.
- The reduction in the price of displays is a result of the wide adoption from the consumer electronics and automotive segments, which has enabled automotive OEMs to reduce the cost of infotainment systems used in vehicles.
- The continuous decline in the price of sensors such as radars and cameras due to the rise in the application of these sensors in the automotive industry will support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market.
- Such factors are expected to impact the market positively during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs is challenging the growth of the market.
- The adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) is rising in mass-segment vehicles, which has created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS.
- Moreover, there is a lack of trust in ADAS, which leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS.
- Such factors are expected to negatively impact during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this automotive ADAS aftermarket market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors
