Automotive ADAS aftermarket market 2022-2026: Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs to fuel the market growth as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.15 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs is a key trend in the market. The demand for aftermarket ADAS is increasing across the world. This demand is a result of the rise in the volume of vehicles globally. These factors will, in turn, support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market during the forecast period. For detailed information, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market

Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market - Five forces

The global automotive ADAS aftermarket market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (passive park assists, FCWS and LDWS, and others) and vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles).

The passive park assists segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be attributed to factors such as the adoption of passive systems owing to tight parking spaces in urban localities and the demand for simple and cost-effective solutions for lower-trim vehicles and older models.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive ADAS aftermarket market.

APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the automotive ADAS aftermarket market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , and MEA. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in the adoption of the automotive ADAS aftermarket and the presence of prominent revenue contributing countries such as China , Japan , and South Korea .

Global automotive ADAS aftermarket market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The decline in sensor prices is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The reduction in the price of displays is a result of the wide adoption from the consumer electronics and automotive segments, which has enabled automotive OEMs to reduce the cost of infotainment systems used in vehicles.

The continuous decline in the price of sensors such as radars and cameras due to the rise in the application of these sensors in the automotive industry will support the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market.

Such factors are expected to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs is challenging the growth of the market.

is challenging the growth of the market. The adoption of advanced ADAS technologies such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), and advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) is rising in mass-segment vehicles, which has created a technology gap between OEM offerings and aftermarket offerings of ADAS.

Moreover, there is a lack of trust in ADAS, which leads to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS.

Such factors are expected to negatively impact during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive ADAS aftermarket market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive ADAS aftermarket market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ADAS aftermarket market vendors

The automotive camera market size in China is expected to increase by 2567.82 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02%. This report extensively covers segmentation by vehicle type (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and application (viewing and sensing and viewing only).

The automotive ADAS sensors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.33% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49,153.06 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (radar sensor, image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, and lidar sensor), application (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive ADAS Aftermarket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 8.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, Germany, China, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Gentex Corp., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Nortek Security and Control LLC, Valeo SA, VOXX International Corp., and Wabtec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive components and accessories market

2.2.1 Inputs:

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics:

2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Passive park assists

FCWS and LDWS

Others

Exhibit 09: Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Passive park assists - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Passive park assists - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: FCWS and LDWS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: FCWS and LDWS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 17: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 18: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 19: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 20: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 31: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Decline in sensor prices

8.1.2 Priority of automotive safety among customers

8.1.3 Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Adoption of active ADAS technologies by OEMs

8.2.2 Lack of trust in ADAS leading to uncertainty in user acceptance of aftermarket ADAS

8.2.3 Growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians

Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing development of aftermarket ADAS for CVs

8.3.2 Development of highly accurate map content for ADAS

8.3.3 Growing online purchase of aftermarket ADAS

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 34: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 38: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Brandmotion LLC

Exhibit 39: Brandmotion LLC - Overview

Exhibit 40: Brandmotion LLC - Business segments

Exhibit 41: Brandmotion LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 42: Continental AG - Overview

Exhibit 43: Continental AG - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Continental AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 46: Garmin Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Gentex Corp.

Exhibit 50: Gentex Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Gentex Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Gentex Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Gentex Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 54: Intel Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Intel Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Knorr Bremse AG

Exhibit 58: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview

Exhibit 59: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

10.9 Nortek Security and Control LLC

Exhibit 62: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Overview

Exhibit 63: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Nortek Security and Control LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Valeo SA

Exhibit 65: Valeo SA - Overview

Exhibit 66: Valeo SA - Business segments

Exhibit 67: Valeo SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.11 VOXX International Corp.

Exhibit 69: VOXX International Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 70: VOXX International Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: VOXX International Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: VOXX International Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Wabtec Corp.

Exhibit 73: Wabtec Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Wabtec Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Wabtec Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

