Automotive ADAS Market in China Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Q1, 2021 COVID-19 Impact Update | Technavio
Apr 12, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Automotive ADAS market in China Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends, and Insights. Update: COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to Technavio's offering
Technavio has monitored the automotive ADAS market in China in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2021-2025 and register an accelerating CAGR of about 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The automotive ADAS market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (BSD, PAS, DMS, FCW, and others) and application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). The report shows that the BSD market segment gains more popularity owing to growing safety concerns around blind spots which will record a slow growth rate during the forecast period.
Data coverage:
- Market Volume and Value
- Key Countries and its Market Value
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Five Force Analysis
- Market Trends, Drivers, and Challenges
- Key Market Players- Segments and Offerings
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the automotive ADAS market in China report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the automotive ADAS market in China and had decided to increase their market share during the forecast period. Explore more about market opportunities
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Overview of the Current Market and Prospects
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation
Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- BSD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PAS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- DMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FCW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
A Quick Outline of Market Performance
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptiv Plc
- Continental AG
- DENSO Corp.
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- Magna International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Valeo SA
- Veoneer Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
