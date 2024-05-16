Automotive ADAS Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 49.15 bn from 2023-2027, progression toward autonomous vehicles to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive adas sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 49.15 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.33% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Product (Radar sensor, Image sensor, Ultrasonic sensor, Infrared sensor, and LiDAR sensor), Application (Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aptiv, Asahi Kasei Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive ADAS sensors market has witnessed significant growth, with OEMs transitioning from expensive CCD technology to CMOS image sensors in camera modules. CMOS sensors, featuring noise-correction and charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, generate clear images even in adverse conditions. They are essential for various safety systems, including lane assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, and pedestrian protection. Additionally, they support advanced features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and night vision systems. The increasing demand for convenience and safety features, vehicle electrification, and automation further boosts the market. Key trends include the use of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and autonomous driving-as-a-service to enhance safety-critical functionality. The market is competitive, with players focusing on technological advancements, memory protection units, and multifunctional sensors to gain a competitive edge.

Market Challenges

The automotive ADAS sensor market is characterized by high costs, limiting their incorporation in mass-segment vehicles. Advanced systems like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning rely on expensive sensors, such as uncooled microbolometers for night vision cameras. These costs stem from manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing expenses. Technological advancements, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, drive the adoption of ADAS systems in luxury and commercial vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, high-definition cameras, and GPS connectivity are essential components. Magna International and Momenta are among the companies investing in fusion sensor technology, adaptive front lights, cross traffic alert, and other multifunctional sensors for autonomous driving-as-a-service. Proactive measures, such as adaptive cruise control and transceivers, are crucial for road safety in competitive markets. Governments and automakers prioritize safety-critical functionality, and the IT infrastructure supporting these systems is a significant investment. Robo-taxis and autonomous cars are future applications, requiring robust and reliable sensors. Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Buy Report

Segment Overview

This automotive ADAS sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Radar sensor

1.2 Image sensor

1.3 Ultrasonic sensor

1.4 Infrared sensor

1.5 LiDAR sensor Application 2.1 Passenger vehicle

2.2 Commercial vehicle Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Radar sensor- The automotive industry's focus on enhancing road safety has led to significant growth in the market for automotive ADAS sensors. Radar sensors, in particular, have gained prominence due to their application in various advanced safety systems. These include Adaptive Front-end Lights, Cross Traffic Alerts, and Automatic Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS), which are increasingly becoming standard features in both premium and compact passenger cars. The adoption of radar sensors is also driving the development of advanced technologies such as fusion sensor systems, which combine data from multiple sensors to improve accuracy. Moreover, the shift towards autonomous vehicles and robo-taxis is further fueling the demand for advanced sensor technologies. Governments and automobile manufacturers are investing heavily in ADAS systems, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to reduce road mishaps and achieve Vision Zero. The integration of IT infrastructure, GPS connectivity, and high-definition cameras is also crucial for the effective functioning of these systems. The market for automotive ADAS sensors is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and vehicle electrification. The increasing focus on vehicle automation and economic stability is expected to provide a competitive edge to market players. Traditional ADAS systems, such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, continue to be popular, while new technologies like night vision systems and LiDAR are gaining traction. Magna International and Momenta are among the key players in this market, leveraging their expertise in automotive electronics, sensor technology, processors, software, and speed control systems to offer comprehensive solutions to customers.

Research Analysis

The Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in compact passenger cars. Economic stability and the rising disposable income of consumers have led to an increase in the purchase of luxury vehicles, which are often equipped with Night vision systems and ADAS systems. These systems include adaptive cruise control, adaptive front lights, cross traffic alert, and LiDAR technology. High-definition cameras and GPS connectivity are also essential components of these systems, which are integrated into the IT infrastructure of automobiles. Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to ensure the mandatory installation of these safety features in new vehicles. The valuation of the market is projected to increase at a substantial speed due to the growing road accidents and the need for enhanced road safety.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive ADAS Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced safety features in vehicles. These sensors play a crucial role in various driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, and automatic emergency braking. The market is driven by factors like rising consumer preference for safety and comfort, stringent regulations, and technological advancements. The market is segmented based on sensor types, including LiDAR, radar, camera, and ultrasonic sensors. The future of the market looks promising with the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence in ADAS systems. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

