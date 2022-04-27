Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Interior Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the automotive adhesive tapes market by Application (Interior, Exterior, and Others ), Material (Polypropylene, Paper, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The automotive adhesive tapes market by interior segment will be significant for revenue generation. The significant increase in the sales volume of luxury and premium segments of vehicles will drive the automotive adhesive tapes market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Cost of operation for adhesive tape application is low to drive growth

The key factor driving the global automotive adhesive tapes industry growth is the low cost of operation for adhesive tape applications. Other advantages of employing the adhesive tapes for assembly functions include low cost, easy assembly, low labor requirement, and short post-assembly curing time. All these factors are considered on a comparative degree to other joining methods, such as design locking, bolting, clamping, welding, adhesive application, and others. The low cost of implementation of adhesive tapes in the assembly process is a major advantage, which will accelerate the demand for automotive adhesive tapes, which in turn, will drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market: Adhesive tapes cannot be used for critical functions, making it a challenge for market growth

Adhesive tapes cannot be used for critical functions, which may challenge the global automotive adhesive tapes market growth. The applications with high-temperature exposure, chemical and oil exposure, and others restrict the applicability of such tapes in the complete joining process. In such cases, end users may use spot welding, bolting, automated adhesive infusion, clamping, and locking design for joining, which covers about 53% of the assembly process in the production line. Adhesive tapes have to advance to a high level to replace the primitive spot welding techniques, which can reduce the overall manufacturing overhead and increase adhesive tape application even in the joining of strong mechanical application components. Thus, such factors may hamper the demand for these tapes in the coming years.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Berry Global Inc., Coating and Converting Technologies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, GERGONNE INDUSTRIE, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., L and L Products Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Sika AG, tesa SE, and THREEBOND INTERNATIONAL Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Interior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Interior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Interior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Interior - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Interior - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Exterior - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Exterior - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Exterior - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 111: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 112: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 114: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 116: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Berry Global Inc.

Exhibit 121: Berry Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Berry Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Coating and Converting Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 126: Coating and Converting Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coating and Converting Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Coating and Converting Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 129: Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 132: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.9 Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG

Exhibit 137: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG - Key offerings

11.10 Nitto Denko Corp.

Exhibit 140: Nitto Denko Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nitto Denko Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Nitto Denko Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Nitto Denko Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Sika AG

Exhibit 144: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 145: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 147: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Sika AG - Segment focus

11.12 tesa SE

Exhibit 149: tesa SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: tesa SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: tesa SE - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 152: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 153: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 154: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 155: Research methodology



Exhibit 156: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 157: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 158: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

