Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market to be Worth $5.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive adhesive tapes market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. Growing usage of advanced functional materials to improve aesthetics, reduce weight and enhance the performance of the vehicles is expected to drive the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The interior attachment application segment accounted for revenue valued at USD 912.2 million in 2021 owing to rising demand for tapes in interior applications to improve the aesthetics of vehicles.

The emulsion-based adhesive tapes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a revenue CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the industry is witnessing rising concerns of VOC emissions and thus expect stringent regulations pertaining to the same in the future.

The powertrain application segment is expected to witness a notable CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period on account of the rising penetration of adhesive tapes in electric and hybrid vehicle powertrains.

Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue and was valued at USD 858.5 million in 2021, owing to the high per vehicle content of tapes in the European automotive brands.

Manufacturers operating in the market are looking forward to understand the emerging sub-segment application of tapes in vehicles to gauge the market potential in the future.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Growth & Trends

There has been a positive outlook in the automotive sector across the developed markets such as the U.S. to developing markets such as India. Technological developments and performance enhancements in vehicles have led to the installation of specialized components, which is expected to have a positive impact on the automotive tapes market.

The market is witnessing switching trends with growing popularity and demand for electric vehicles. Prominent vehicle manufacturers are aiming to comply with environmental standards and emission norms by reducing vehicle pollutants at a significant level. Thus, battery-operated vehicles including cars, mini trucks, and others are gaining popularity across the globe, which in turn is expected to drive the penetration of automotive adhesive tapes.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive adhesive tapes market on the basis of application, adhesive chemistry, and region:

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Wire Harnessing

Powertrain

Acoustic Insulation

Interior Attachment

Exterior Attachment

Electronics

Chassis & Wheels

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market - Adhesive Chemistry Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solvent-based Adhesives

Emulsion-based Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives

Radiation Adhesives

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Rest of World

List of Key Players of Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market

L&L Products, Inc.

Sika Automotive AG

The 3M Company

Company Nitto Denko Corporation

Lida Industry Co, Ltd.

ThreeBond Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries

ABI Tape Products

Adchem Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Saint Gobain

Berry Plastics

tesa SE

Lintec Corporation

