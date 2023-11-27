Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis - Key Growth Opportunities in De-bondable Adhesives, Sustainable A&S, Automation of Adhesive Application and Functionality and Performance of A&S

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics on the global automotive adhesives and sealants market assesses volume shipment and revenue generated from 2020 to 2030. It analyzes key trends in automotive applications, such as body-in-white (BIW); under-the-hood (UTH) and power train; paint shop, and assembly for adhesives and sealants.

The discussion covers key chemistries used in formulations, product development trends, A&S in OEM and refinish segments, and regional trends in the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEASA. Sustainability, shared and connected mobility, autonomous driving, and electrification of vehicles are the top Mega Trends that impact this industry.

Automotive design is evolving to use sensors, cameras, and mirrors to render driving assistance and prevent accidents. The use of digital tools and automation of adhesive applications are gaining momentum because stakeholders are continuously working to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of automotive production and adhesive application processes.

Depending on the levels of automation that automotive customers are adopting, ranging from handheld automation equipment to robotic applications, A&S suppliers should focus on developing formulations that adequately support automation in the industry. Adhesive de-bonding is another crucial focus area because of the increasing interest in end-of-life, maintenance, and repair of vehicle components.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the product chemistry and end-use application trends in the automotive adhesives and sealants market?

Who are the top participants? What are the major challenges that participants face?

What are the key factors that drive or restrict market growth?

What are the regional trends in the market?

What are the key competitive factors?

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Overview and Scope

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Key Competitors

Regulatory Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Key Market Dynamics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Impact of COVID-19 on Volume and Revenue Forecasts

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Volume Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by End Application

Volume Forecast by End Application

Revenue Forecast by End User

Volume Forecast by End User

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Automotive Adhesives

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Regional Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by End Application Volume Forecast by End Application Forecast Analysis by End Application Revenue Forecast by End User Volume Forecast by End User Forecast Analysis by End User Volume Forecast by Adhesive Type Volume Forecast by Structural Adhesive Chemistries Volume Forecast by Non-Structural Adhesive Chemistries

Analysis by Adhesive Type

Average Price Forecast - Automotive Adhesives

Competitive Environment - Automotive Adhesives

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Automotive Sealants

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Regional Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by End Application

Volume Forecast by End Application

Forecast Analysis by End Application

Revenue Forecast by End User

Volume Forecast by End User

Forecast Analysis by End User

Volume Forecast by Sealant Chemistry

Analysis by Sealant Type

Average Price Forecasts, Automotive Sealants

Competitive Environment - Automotive Sealants

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: De-bondable Adhesives

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainable A&S

Growth Opportunity 3: Complementary Products and Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4: Automation of Adhesive Application

Growth Opportunity 5: Functionality and Performance of A&S

