Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensors Market size is set to grow by USD 102.44 billion from 2024-2028, Progression toward autonomous vehicles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors market size is estimated to grow by USD 102.44 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.97% during the forecast period. The global automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in autonomous vehicle technology. CMOS image sensors, favored for camera-based ADAS, are gaining traction, enhancing performance and reliability in detection and recognition capabilities. However, the high costs associated with ADAS technologies remain a challenge. Key players such as Aptiv, Continental, Bosch, and others are leading innovations in radar, LiDAR, and ultrasonic sensors, ensuring robust performance and reliability essential for safety-critical applications in modern vehicles.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors market 2024-2028

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Sensors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.97% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 102442 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.9 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, LeddarTech Inc., Magna International Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors market has seen a significant shift from expensive CCD technology to CMOS image sensors in camera modules. CMOS sensors offer advantages such as noise-correction technologies, charge-to-voltage conversion technologies, digitized circuits, and amplifiers. These features enable the generation of clear, blur-free images, even in low visibility conditions. CMOS sensors operate effectively in a wide temperature range of -67°F to 257°F. The increasing demand for convenience and safety features in automobiles has led to the high adoption of these sensors in systems like lane assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning, and pedestrian detection and protection. Notable developments include the MLX75006 CIF format (352 x 288) and MLX 75007 Panoramic VGA (750 x 400) sensors by FillFactory and Melexis, which offer features such as snapshot shutter, flexible windowing and subsampling, and extended dynamic range. The growing emphasis on vehicle occupant safety is expected to fuel the demand for these sensors in camera-based ADAS systems, driving the growth of the global automotive ADAS sensors market.

The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Sensors market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in compact passenger cars and economic stability. Luxury vehicles are also adopting these systems for safety-critical functionality, including night vision systems and radar. Traditional ADAS systems like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are being enhanced with machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vehicle electrification and automation are key factors, with sensors, processors, software, and cameras playing essential roles. Radar and cameras are popular sensors, while ultrasonic sensors and transceivers are also used. Competitive markets see automakers integrating multiple sensors for multifunctional capabilities. Governments and automakers prioritize road safety, with initiatives like Vision Zero and Automatic Emergency Braking. Technological advancements include adaptive cruise control and autonomous driving-as-a-service. Valuation and purchase decisions depend on factors like speed, road accidents, and the workforce shortage. Competitive edge in the market comes from proactive measures and memory protection units. In the commercial vehicle sector, light commercial vehicles are adopting these systems for safety and efficiency. The future of ADAS systems lies in autonomous vehicles, offering a competitive edge and addressing the workforce shortage.

Market Challenges

The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for safety and convenience features in vehicles. However, the high costs associated with the procurement and maintenance of ADAS technologies, including sensors such as radars, cameras, and lidars, pose a significant challenge. For instance, the advanced cruise control system (ACC) can cost over $1,500, making it a luxury feature in mass-segment vehicles. The manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing costs of these sensors, particularly night vision cameras with uncooled microbolometer sensors, are substantial. The high costs, coupled with limited governmental backing, hinder the widespread adoption of these sensors and, in turn, impact the growth of the global ADAS sensor market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This automotive advanced driver assistance system (adas) sensors market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Radar sensor

1.2 Image sensor

1.3 Ultrasonic sensor

1.4 Infrared sensor

1.5 LiDAR sensor Application 2.1 Passenger vehicle

2.2 Commercial vehicle Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Radar sensor- The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prioritization of safety-critical functionality in passenger vehicles. Automakers are investing heavily in technological advancements such as memory protection units, ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, high-definition cameras, GPS connectivity, and fusion sensor technology to enhance road safety and offer features like Adaptive front lights, Cross traffic alert, and Night vision systems. These technologies are not only essential for premium vehicles but also for compact passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as the focus on vehicle electrification and automation intensifies. Competitive markets are driving the adoption of these technologies, with companies like Magna International and Momenta leading the way. Proactive measures to prevent car accidents are becoming increasingly important, and ADAS sensors play a crucial role in this regard. Traditional ADAS systems like radar and cameras are being complemented by new sensors like transceivers, ensuring robust IT infrastructure for autonomous driving-as-a-service and robo-taxis. However, the workforce shortage in the automotive electronics industry poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of these technologies. Despite this, the economic stability of developed regions like North America and Europe, coupled with stringent safety standards and the pursuit of Vision Zero, will continue to fuel the growth of the ADAS sensors market.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

