Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market size is set to grow by USD 74.38 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market size is estimated to grow by USD 74.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.94% during the forecast period. Increasing vehicle lifespan leading to vehicle parts growth is driving market growth, with a trend towards aftermarket e-retailing gaining popularity in automotive aftermarket. However, high price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers poses a challenge. Key market players include 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, DENSO Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., PARTS iD Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt Thomas Corp., and Walmart Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Wheels and tires, Brakes and brake pads, and Others), Customer Type (DIY customers and Professional customers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., Buy Auto Parts, CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, DENSO Corp., eBay Inc., Genuine Parts Co., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, LKQ Corp., PARTS iD Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Reinalt Thomas Corp., and Walmart Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive aftermarket is experiencing a significant shift towards e-retailing, with online sales outpacing traditional brick-and-mortar sales. E-commerce platforms have become essential for revenue growth in this sector, offering a wide range of automotive products, including replacement parts, oils, and accessories. Advance Auto Parts is an example of a company that has seen faster growth in online sales compared to traditional channels, appealing to both DIY and professional customers. Detailed product specifications provided online facilitate informed purchasing decisions. Popular online purchases include brake parts, filters (oil and air), lighting parts, tires, lubricants, and batteries. The market also features specialized e-retailers like Allopneus, a French online tire retailer. The convenience and benefits offered by e-commerce platforms will continue to fuel the expansion of the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market.

The automotive aftermarket is undergoing a digital makeover with the rise of e-retailing. Mobile commerce is a major trend, as more customers use smartphones to shop for vehicle parts and accessories online. Internet penetration is increasing, allowing more consumers to access online platforms for purchasing aftermarket components. Customer service is key, with personalised designs for interiors and exteriors, as well as delivery speed, being important factors. Tires and wheels, electrical products, engine components, and security are popular categories. The age of the vehicle also matters, with maintenance and repairs being common needs. DIY culture is driving demand for aftermarket parts. Digital marketing is essential for reaching customers, making the internet retail of automobile aftermarket a growing industry. Online sales of vehicle parts, accessories, and e-commerce platforms are transforming the automobile aftermarket landscape.

Market Challenges

The automotive aftermarket e-retailing market faces significant challenges due to high price sensitivity among customers. The increasing average age of vehicles and rising repair costs, driven by labor rates, parts complexity, and material price increases, negatively impact the cost-benefit equation for consumers. Aftermarket e-retailers must adopt value-based pricing strategies and offer discounts to maintain profitability. The market's fragmentation intensifies competition, making a well-thought-out pricing approach essential for long-term success. Despite these challenges, e-retailers must also manage parts pricing carefully to balance discounts and revenue growth. This delicate balance may limit the revenue growth of the global automotive aftermarket e-retailing market in the forecast period.

The Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market is experiencing significant growth as more consumers turn to online platforms for vehicle parts and accessories. However, this shift brings challenges. Internet retail in the automobile aftermarket requires a digital makeover, including digital marketing strategies to reach customers. Age of vehicle and DIY culture influence buying patterns for aftermarket components, with performance components, personalization choices, and specialized parts driving demand. Online marketplaces offer price transparency and customer reviews, but returns and exchanges can impact customer trust. OEMs and aftermarket parts suppliers must innovate to meet the needs of Passenger Cars, Off-Road Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. Logistics firms play a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery of automotive parts, including brakes, filters, spark plugs, engine parts, floor mats, seat covers, tools, diagnostic tools, wrenches, jacks, tires, wheels, and aftermarket accessories. The market is diverse, with offerings ranging from interior accessories and infotainment-multimedia to powertrain and performance parts.

Segment Overview

This automotive aftermarket e-retailing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Wheels and tires

1.2 Brakes and brake pads

1.3 Others Customer Type 2.1 DIY customers

2.2 Professional customers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Wheels and tires- The automotive aftermarket e-retailing industry continues to grow, with more consumers preferring the convenience of shopping online for auto parts. E-retailers offer a wide selection of products, competitive pricing, and quick shipping. They also provide detailed product information and customer reviews, helping consumers make informed decisions. E-commerce platforms have streamlined the buying process, making it easy for customers to find and purchase the right parts for their vehicles. This trend is expected to continue, as more consumers turn to online shopping for their automotive needs.

The US Automotive Parts Aftermarket is poised for significant growth, driven by rising vehicle age and increasing demand for replacement parts. The global automotive tire market is experiencing a surge due to advancements in tire technology and increasing vehicle production. Meanwhile, the global Automotive E-Commerce Market is expanding rapidly, fueled by the convenience of online shopping and the availability of a wide range of auto parts. These trends underscore the dynamic nature of the automotive industry and highlight opportunities for market players.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market refers to the sale of vehicle parts, accessories, and services through online platforms in the automobile industry. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce and the Age of Vehicle requiring more frequent maintenance and repairs, the market for automotive aftermarket products has seen significant growth. Online sales of aftermarket parts, including engine components, electrical products, interior accessories, infotainment-multimedia, powertrain, tires and wheels, and aftermarket accessories, have surged due to the convenience, wide selection, and competitive pricing offered by internet retail. Logistics firms play a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery of these products. Mobile commerce and internet penetration have further expanded the reach of automotive aftermarket e-retailing. Customer service, personalising and designing interiors and exteriors, and delivery speed are key factors driving customer satisfaction in this market.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Aftermarket E-Retailing Market refers to the sale of vehicle parts, accessories, tools, and services through online platforms in the automobile aftermarket sector. With the Age of Vehicle increasing, the demand for aftermarket components for maintenance and repairs is on the rise. The market is witnessing a Digital Makeover with the increasing use of Internet Retail and e-commerce in the automotive industry. Customers, driven by the DIY culture and personalization choices, are turning to online marketplaces for aftermarket parts, performance components, specialized parts, and accessories. Product Innovation is a key trend, with offerings ranging from brakes and filters to engine parts, floor mats, seat covers, and tools. Online marketplaces offer competitive prices, customer reviews, and returns and exchanges, building Customer Trust. The market includes Tires and Wheels, Electrical Products, and a wide range of Aftermarket Accessories. Logistics firms and Mobile Commerce are playing a crucial role in ensuring timely delivery. The increasing penetration of the Internet and the widespread use of Smartphones are fueling the growth of this market. Customer service is being personalized and designed to cater to interiors and exteriors of automobiles, with delivery speed and transport being key considerations.

