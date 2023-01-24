Automotive Aftermarket Market 2023-2027: Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends - Technavio

Jan 24, 2023, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive aftermarket market size is estimated to grow by USD 164.58 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 39% of the global market's growth during the forecast period. COVID-19 has had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line.
Leading trends influencing the market
- Aftermarket e-retailing is gaining popularity, which is a key trend in the global automotive aftermarket market.
- There has been a shift towards online platforms, which is evident by the annual growth rate of online retail parts sales.
- In recent years, sales of automotive spare parts via e-commerce websites have outgrown sales through traditional brick-and-mortar stores.
- Buyers also have access to detailed specifications provided by vendors online.
- These actors are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global automotive aftermarket market - Five forces
The global automotive aftermarket market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Global automotive aftermarket market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global automotive aftermarket market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (retailer, wholesale, and distribution) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).
- The passenger cars segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. There volume sales of passenger vehicles are high across the world owing to their high popularity. They require periodical service and maintenance, wherein the old and worn-out parts are replaced with new ones. Moreover, the rising volume sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) globally are further driving the growth of the segment.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global automotive aftermarket market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive aftermarket market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the market. China and Japan have a large number of vehicles in use. They also dominate the e-commerce industry. These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global automotive aftermarket market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The high adoption of vehicle parts is driving the global automotive aftermarket market growth.
- The demand for automotive spare parts is increasing owing to factors such as the increased service life of vehicles. This increases the number of vehicles in most major countries, which drives the demand for spare parts.
- Passenger vehicles and utility vehicles, such as SUVs, MPVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks, are very popular in the automotive market. They require regular service and maintenance to function properly, which creates a high demand for aftermarket parts.
- These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The high price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers is challenging the global automotive aftermarket market growth.
- Moreover, the average vehicle age is increasing due to the high quality of modern vehicles.
- In addition, repair costs are increasing across the world, which increases their average repair costs.
- Therefore, customers are price sensitive when purchasing automotive products.
- Moreover, A fragmented market leads to intense price competition among players.
- Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this automotive aftermarket market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive aftermarket market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive aftermarket market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive aftermarket market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive aftermarket market vendors
|
Automotive Aftermarket Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
179
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 164.58 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.62
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Corp., ALCO Filters Ltd., Aptiv PLC, BASF SE, BorgWarner Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., LCI Industries, MAP MotoRad Automotive Parts Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive aftermarket market 2017 - 2021
5 Historic Market Size
- 5.1 Global automotive aftermarket market 2022 - 2027
6 Historic Market Size
- 6.1 Global automotive aftermarket market 2022 - 2027
7 Five Forces Analysis
- 7.1 Five forces summary
8 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 8.1 Market segments
9 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 9.1 Market segments
10 Customer Landscape
- 10.1 Customer landscape overview
11 Geographic Landscape
- 11.1 Geographic segmentation
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 12.1 Market drivers
- 12.2 Market challenges
- 12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- 12.4 Market trends
13 Vendor Landscape
- 13.1 Overview
- 13.2 Vendor landscape
14 Vendor Analysis
- 14.1 Vendors covered
15 Appendix
- 15.1 Scope of the report
- 15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
