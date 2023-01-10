Automotive Aftermarket Network Extends Free Listing Service

HUDSON, Ohio., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Aftermarket Network has extended its free listing service on https://AutomotiveAftermarket.org for qualified aftermarket companies.

Free business listings are available for qualified aftermarket companies, but listings will switch to a paid listing model in the future.

AutomotiveAftermarket.org is a website dedicated to covering automotive aftermarket news, trends, facts and service providers for its readers. The website has nearly 100,000 visits per year.

The website focuses on service provider companies but also has listing categories for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and other resellers.

A free listing is easy to add to the AutomotiveAftermarket.org website. An official company representative can create an account in minutes and add a listing. Company profiles include a company logo, a web address, phone number and email contact. All listings are subject to moderation and approval in order to maintain a high quality of content. A guide to creating an account and adding a listing is available at https://automotiveaftermarket.org/how-it-works/.

A company logo at least 500 pixels by 500 pixels is required. Logo image formats include .jpg, .jpeg, .gif and .png graphics formats.

Company categories include aftermarket executive recruiters, manufacturer representative agencies, private equity and investment groups, web developers, software companies and data providers.

If a company is already listed on the site, there is a button for a verified company representative.

