Automotive Aftermarket Worth $486.4 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 3.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket size is expected to reach USD 486.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Digitalization of auto repair and component sales, complemented by advanced technology incorporations in automobile aftermarket component manufacturing, is expected to benefit market expansion. Surging reception of semi-autonomous, electric vehicles, and hybrid and autonomous cars is further expected to bolster the new component market growth in the years to come. The market can be categorized, based on replacement parts, into tire, battery, brake parts, filters, body parts, lighting and electronic components, wheels, exhaust components, and turbochargers.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in number of lightweight vehicles, coupled with increasing age of the light vehicle fleet

North America has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to other geographical regions

The market is anticipated to witness a phase change owing to growing proportion of specialized auto collision repair centers that are dedicated to serving specific vehicles, such as alternate fuel powered vehicles

Key industry participants include Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Continental AG, 3M Company, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation.

Read 100 page research report with TOC on "Automotive Aftermarket Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service Channel (OE, DIY), By Replacement Part (Tire, Battery), By Certification, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aftermarket-automotive-parts-market

Increasing vehicle penetration is driven by overall improvement of lifestyle in developing countries such as India and Brazil and is expected to drive the automobile industry. Similar surges in the auto manufacturing sector across various regions, along with increasing stringent emissions norms, are expected to drive aftermarket component sales over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market for automotive collision repair services over the forecast period, owing to its developing living standards and high vehicle production. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in automobile production. With increasing penetration and acceptance of gas and hybrid electric cars, specialized repair centers dedicated to repair particular vehicles are expected to increase. The market is also expected to witness tremendous growth due to an upsurge in the number of vehicle collisions, along with inclination of owners towards repair of their automobiles.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive aftermarket on the basis of replacement part, distribution channel, service channel, certification, and region:

Automotive Aftermarket Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Tire



Battery



Brake parts



Filters



Body parts



Lighting & electronic components



Wheels



Exhaust components



Turbochargers



Others



Automotive Aftermarket Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Retailers



OEMs



Repair Shops



Wholesalers & Distributors



Automotive Aftermarket Service Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

DIY (Do It Yourself)



DIFM (Do It for Me)



OE (Delegating to OEM's)



Automotive Aftermarket Certification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Genuine Parts



Certified Parts



Uncertified Parts



Automotive Aftermarket Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil





MEA

