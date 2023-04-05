Automotive Air Filters Market Worth $6.74 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive air filters market size is expected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing health concern among consumers coupled with an increase in global environmental pollution awareness is expected to drive the overall market over the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of associations such as the Car Care Council and Environmental Protection Agency are highly responsible for spreading awareness about automotive air filters among automotive manufacturers across the globe.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The cabin product segment is expected to dominate the industry in terms of value with a growth rate of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. These filters maintain a steady inflow of better-quality air in the vehicle cabin to improve the comfort level for passengers. These filters keep dirt, dust, pollen, exhaust gases, and bacteria from entering the HVAC system of the automotive. Also, these filters prevent the clogging up of systems owing to leaves, bugs, and other debris. The filters are vital to maintaining the inlet of fresh air in the vehicle cabin, thereby maintaining the comfort levels in the cabin. Thus, the high-quality filter is gaining huge traction in the luxury segment cars.

Intake air filters clean the air before it is passed through to the cylinders to prevent dirt, dust, grit, and other debris from causing damage. Vehicles operating in dusty areas require a high frequency of intake air filter replacements. The intake air filters form a key component of an automotive engine as it maintains better performance and efficiency, and extended engine life. Thus, the expected rise in overall global production of automobiles is expected to positively impact the demand for intake air filters.

Commercial vehicles application is poised to expand at the fastest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to the rising frequency of filter replacement in LCVs to maintain the performance efficiency of the vehicles. In addition, rising investments by companies primarily in Canada and the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

and the U.S. is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The sales of automotive air filters to OEMs are directly proportional to the production of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles across the globe. Global players are engaged in the procurement of better quality air filters in order to improve the comfort levels and fuel efficiency of vehicles. OEMs generally opt for a dedicated distribution channel on account of getting a premium quality product for vehicles. These contracts include the supply of a specific quantity of filters depending on the number of vehicles planned for production.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth on account of the robust automotive industry on account of the highest automobile production. The region is expected to benefit from the presence of rapidly growing economies such as China , India , Indonesia , and Japan . In addition, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars is expected to benefit the demand for cabin air filters. Furthermore, the shifting consumer preferences towards comfort, customization, ride quality, and fuel efficiency are expected to drive the aftermarket sales for automotive filters in the forecast period.

The key players comprise an ecosystem that includes raw material suppliers, air filter manufacturers, distributors & channel partners, and end users dealing with a variety of air filters. Market players are engaged in the procurement and distribution of quality raw materials such as woven, non-woven, and composites, which are essential elements for air filter production. Market players majorly focus on the production of quality filters that caters to various automobiles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles.

Read full market research report, "Automotive Air Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Intake Air Filters, Cabin Air Filters), By Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Air Filters Market Growth & Trends

Over the past few years, air pollution has reached alarming levels which are proving hazardous to human health and the environment alike. Vehicle emissions are a major contributor to these levels. This factor has forced governments across the globe to opt for strict emission regulations regarding automotive filters, which are expected to favor market growth.

Distributors play a critical role in streamlining the value chain operations for various industry participants. Companies such as ACDelco Inc., Ahlstrom, Clarcor Inc., and Hengst SE & Co. KG are integrated across the value chain. However, they depend on distributors for their sales operations. The industry illustrates integration among the raw materials suppliers; automotive air filter producers, and distributors. Distributors act as the key link between the product manufacturers and the automotive sectors and require air filters for passenger cars, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

The passenger cars segment is projected to witness a rapid growth rate in emerging economies of Greater China and India as well owing to increasing auto sales backed by the rise in disposable income among consumers. Automotive filters are increasingly replaced in commercial vehicles as they major operate in substandard conditions with the air full of dirt and particulate matter. In addition, recovering automotive production in economies such as Brazil and Mexico is expected to provide an impetus for market growth in the forecast period.

Air filter manufacturers are engaged in R&D activities to introduce new designs and techniques in products with different qualities to cater to the demand from various automotive vehicles. Major players have introduced products that are good absorbent and have enhanced lifecycles. The players have wide-ranged product portfolios along with established distribution networks across the globe.

Automotive Air Filters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive air filters market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Automotive Air Filters Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Intake Air Filters

Cabin Air Filters

Automotive Air Filters Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Automotive Air Filters Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Automotive Air Filters Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Automotive Air Filters Market

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Clarcor, Inc.

K&N Engineering, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc

Cummins Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

SOGEFI Group

Hengst SE

Mahle GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ahlstrom Corporation

Freudenberg & Co.KG

ACDelco Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hollingsworth & Vose Co. Inc.

Lydall Inc.

Neenah Paper Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo SA

Roki Co., Ltd.

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Pleated Filter Market - The global pleated filter market size is expected to reach USD 14.22 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for air filtration across the manufacturing industries is anticipated to propel the pleated filters market growth over the forecast period.

- The global pleated filter market size is expected to reach by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for air filtration across the manufacturing industries is anticipated to propel the pleated filters market growth over the forecast period. Filters Market - The global filters market size is expected to reach USD 112.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand from the automobile industry for the reduction of emission levels, owing to the regulations by several agencies, such as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rapid growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry. The governments across various developing countries are emphasizing the development of their water treatment infrastructures to provide safe water to their citizens for various purposes, such as drinking, sanitation, and cooking.

- The global filters market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand from the automobile industry for the reduction of emission levels, owing to the regulations by several agencies, such as the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rapid growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry. The governments across various developing countries are emphasizing the development of their water treatment infrastructures to provide safe water to their citizens for various purposes, such as drinking, sanitation, and cooking. Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market - The global compressed air treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Compressed air treatment equipment is widely used in a variety of end-use industries such as chemical, paper, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and others.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.