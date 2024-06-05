Automotive Airbag Market size is set to grow by USD 5.8 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in global vehicle production to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive airbag market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.88 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.49% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive airbag market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Front airbag and Side airbag), Vehicle Type (Passenger cars and Commercial vehicles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., ARC Automotive, Inc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Yanfeng International Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The automotive airbag market is driven by advancements in airbag technology, including multi-stage and adaptive systems. Multi-stage airbags deploy with varying force based on impact severity, reducing excessive deployment risks. Adaptive systems analyze occupant data for personalized protection.

Side impact collisions are addressed with side and curtain airbags, reducing injuries to the head, chest, and abdomen. These innovations are expected to boost demand for automotive airbags, fueling market growth.

The Automotive Airbag market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for passenger safety. Components such as sensors, vehicles, and vehicles systems are key players in this market. Companies are focusing on developing advanced airbag systems, including side airbags and adaptive front airbags. These systems are designed to provide maximum protection in various collision scenarios.

Additionally, the use of vehicle-to-vehicle communication technology is expected to enhance airbag functionality and improve overall road safety. The market is also driven by stringent regulations and growing consumer awareness regarding safety. However, high production costs and the availability of counterfeit products pose challenges to market growth.

Market Challenges

• The automotive airbag market is experiencing increased raw material costs, which negatively impact profitability for manufacturers. These rising costs may lead to higher production expenses for automakers, potentially causing price increases for consumers. Consumers are price-sensitive, and significant vehicle cost increases could affect demand.

• Small or new market players may struggle with these cost fluctuations, while established manufacturers with economies of scale and long-term supplier relationships may be better equipped to handle such challenges. These factors are anticipated to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

• The automotive airbag market faces several challenges in the present day. Dependability and durability are key concerns, as airbags must function correctly in the event of a collision. Regarding materials, finding a cost-effective and lightweight alternative to current options is essential. Additionally, ensuring airbags are compatible with various vehicle models and safety systems is a challenge.

• Furthermore, regulatory compliance is crucial, as regulations vary from country to country. Lastly, integrating advanced technologies, such as autonomous vehicles and connectivity, into airbag systems poses a significant hurdle. Addressing these challenges will be vital for the continued growth and success of the automotive airbag market.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Front airbag

1.2 Side airbag Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger cars

2.2 Commercial vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Front airbag- The global automotive airbag market is driven by the widespread adoption of front airbags, which deploy from steering wheels and dashboards during front collisions. These airbags reduce injuries to the head, chest, and upper body. Regulatory bodies mandate their inclusion in new vehicles, prioritizing occupant protection and safety.

Advanced safety features like front airbags lead to higher safety ratings, influencing consumer purchase decisions. Consumer awareness and insurance incentives further boost demand for vehicles with comprehensive safety features, including front airbags. This trend is anticipated to fuel the growth of the front airbag segment in the automotive airbag market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Automotive Airbag Market encompasses the production and supply of safety devices, specifically airbags, for various vehicle types, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and even buses. These airbags are essential for passenger safety in the event of a collision, utilizing high-strength materials to ensure effective protection during impact. The market is subject to supply chain disruptions due to the reliance on raw materials and components, which can lead to production delays and increased costs.

Strict safety regulations mandate the use of advanced airbag types, such as side and curtain airbags, which offer head and neck protection in rollover crashes. Consumer awareness and stringent laws prioritize mobility safety solutions, with seatbelts and steering wheels also playing crucial roles in overall driving experience. Automotive manufacturers continue to innovate, developing customized curtain airbags and other safety features to enhance road safety.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Airbag Market refers to the production and sale of airbags and airbag systems used in vehicles. These safety devices are designed to reduce injuries and fatalities in the event of a collision. The market is driven by increasing vehicle production and stringent safety regulations. Airbags come in various types, including frontal, side, and curtain airbags, each designed to protect occupants from specific types of impacts.

Advanced airbag technologies, such as adaptive and inflatable seat belts, are also gaining popularity. The market is segmented by vehicle type, airbag type, and region. Passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are the major consumers of airbags. Inflatable seat belts and side airbags are the fastest-growing airbag types. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumer awareness about road safety and government initiatives to promote the use of safety technologies in vehicles.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Front Airbag



Side Airbag

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio