Automotive Airbag Market to grow by USD 5.11 billion from 2022 to 2027; APAC to account for 38% of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive airbag market is estimated to grow by USD 5.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7%. The automotive airbag market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive airbag market are Analog Devices Inc., ARC Automotive, Inc, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Daicel Corp., DENSO Corp., Dorman Products Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, TaiHangChangQing Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Airbag Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive airbags such as MAX15007 ultra-low quiescent current linear regulators for automotive airbags.
  • Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd. - The company offers various types of airbag systems such as passenger airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, and knee airbags.
  • Autoliv Inc. - The company offers automotive airbags such as frontal airbags, knee airbags, and side airbags.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income has led to the increasing purchasing power of consumers, resulting in a rise in demand for automobiles and associated airbags in the region. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

  • Impactful driver- Rise in global vehicle production
  • Key Trend - Increasing advancements in airbag technologies
  • Major Challenges - Rising raw material cost of airbags

 Market Segmentation

  • The front airbag segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is primarily used to deploy from the steering wheel and dashboard areas of the vehicle during front collisions, thereby minimizing the risk of head, chest, and upper body injuries.

Automotive Airbag Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

